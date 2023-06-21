Game 75: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

The hits keep coming for the Red Sox, who extended their winning streak to six with a 10-4 victory over the Twins Tuesday night. The Sox have outscored their opponents 50-18 over the course of the streak.
Christian Arroyo provided an unexpected offensive outburst. Originally not in the lineup, the infielder had a career night, going 5 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs in place of Pablo Reyes, who was scratched because of right abdominal soreness about 45 minutes before the first pitch.
Garrett Whitlock will be on the mound as the Sox look to extend the streak to seven. They have won each of Whitlock’s last four starts.
Lineups
RED SOX (39-35): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (4-2, 4.38 ERA)
TWINS (36-38): TBA
Pitching: RHP Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.37 ERA)
Time: 7:40 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Gray: Triston Casas 0-3, Rafael Devers 3-12, Jarren Duran 1-2, Adam Duvall 3-7, Kiké Hernández 0-6, Rob Refsnyder 0-2, Justin Turner 5-11, Alex Verdugo 3-5, Connor Wong 1-2, Masataka Yoshida 0-3
Twins vs. Whitlock: Willi Castro 0-1, Carlos Correa 0-3, Kyle Farmer 1-2, Joey Gallo 0-2, Ryan Jeffers 0-2, Max Kepler 1-2, Alex Kirilloff 0-1, Michael A. Taylor 0-2
Stat of the day: Whitlock has allowed a total of three home runs in his last six outings spanning 34 innings.
Notes: Alex Verdugo is 18-for-48 during his 11-game hitting streak and is tied for the American League lead in doubles (24). … Justin Turner is 5-for-11 with a home run against Gray. … Whitlock won his second straight start last Wednesday, allowing two runs over seven innings in a 6-3 victory over the Rockies. In four relief appearances against Minnesota, Whitlock has a 3.86 ERA. … Gray is 1-7 with a 6.29 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) against the Red Sox.
