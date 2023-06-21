Game 75: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

The hits keep coming for the Red Sox, who extended their winning streak to six with a 10-4 victory over the Twins Tuesday night. The Sox have outscored their opponents 50-18 over the course of the streak.

Christian Arroyo provided an unexpected offensive outburst. Originally not in the lineup, the infielder had a career night, going 5 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs in place of Pablo Reyes, who was scratched because of right abdominal soreness about 45 minutes before the first pitch.

Garrett Whitlock will be on the mound as the Sox look to extend the streak to seven. They have won each of Whitlock’s last four starts.