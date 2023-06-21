Bruce Brown declines option with Nuggets, will become a free agent

Brown, a Dorchester, Mass., native, signed with Denver last summer and became an integral piece off the bench for the Nuggets. He can play either guard position or small forward and averaged 12 points and four rebounds in a postseason that culminated with Denver knocking off Miami in five games during the Finals to win its first NBA title.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the move hasn’t been announced. The NBA free agency period opens next week.

Bruce Brown is set to become a free agent after declining his $6.8 million player option with the NBA champion Denver Nuggets, a person with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday.

Advertisement

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said at the Nuggets’ championship parade last week the team wants to keep Brown in its bid to defend the title. But the Nuggets cannot offer him more than $7.8 million for next season; if he stays, Brown would be eligible for a four-year deal in Denver starting in 2024-25, with an initial salary of about $14 million.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The 26-year-old Brown was a second-round pick in 2018 by Detroit out of the University of Miami. He played two seasons with the Pistons, and two more with Brooklyn, before joining the Nuggets.

Weekend plans

NBA All-Star Weekend organizers announced the popular Saturday night skills challenges will be held Feb. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

The league’s 73rd All-Star Game will be played the next day on the Indiana Pacers’ home court.

Splitting the venues nearly doubles the seating capacity, from approximately 17,200 for NBA games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, to 35,000 for the slam dunk and 3-point contests, among other events. And because the skills challenges will take place in the south end of Lucas Oil Stadium, it opens the north end of the stadium for concerts.

Advertisement

Organizers have not yet announced the entertainment lineup for All-Star Weekend.

Indianapolis was initially selected to host the 2021 All-Star Game, which was played in Atlanta in March because of COVID-19 protocols. This marks the second time the city has hosted the NBA’s All-Star Game — the first since it was held in 1985 at the then-RCA Dome.

Tickets for the skills challenge festivities go on sale July 24.

Vogel names assistants

New Suns coach Frank Vogel announced his coaching staff for next season, which includes associate head coach Kevin Young and former NBA head coach David Fizdale.

Young was the associate head coach for the past two seasons under former Suns coach Monty Williams, who was fired after four seasons following the team’s second-round loss in the playoffs to the Nuggets.

Fizdale has been the head coach of the Grizzlies and Knicks, leading the Grizzlies to the playoffs in 2017. He spent the past season as an associate general manager for the Jazz.

The Suns’ other assistants will be Quinton Crawford, Miles Simon, Greg St. Jean, John Lucas III, Dru Anthrop, and Jon Pastorek.