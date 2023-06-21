Red Sox’ win streak ends at six because of missed opportunities and Twins’ perfect extra-inning execution

The Sox left two runners on base in the top of the 10th inning then watched helplessly as Kyle Farmer’s one-out single off Kaleb Ort drove in the winning run.

But those chances were all too often missed in a 5-4, 10-inning loss before a crowd of 23,912 at Target Field.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Red Sox did not lack opportunities to extend their win streak on Wednesday night, putting pressure on the Twins throughout the game.

The Twins executed perfectly. With ghost runner Willi Castro on second base to start the inning, the Sox intentionally walked old friend Christian Vazquez. Michael A. Taylor bunted the runners over. Farmer then lined a slider into center field to win it.

The Sox were 3 for 15 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base as their win streak ended at six games.

Garrett Whitlock allowed four runs on eight hits over seven innings and struck out six without a walk. He left trailing, 4-3.

The Sox tied the game against hard-throwing Jhoan Duran in the eighth inning.

Masataka Yoshida drew a walk and was replaced at first base by David Hamilton, who was recalled earlier in the day from Triple A Worcester. Hamilton had a productive debut, stealing second and scoring on a double to center field by Triston Casas.

Justin Turner was 2 for 3 with a home run, a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Sox.

The Sox will be without backup catcher Reese McGuire, who left the game in the sixth inning when he strained an oblique muscle on his right side taking a swing. McGuire is expected to be placed on the injured list before the final game of the series on Thursday afternoon.

The Sox outscored the Twins, 19-7, in the first two games of the series. The pace was a bit less frenetic in the third game.

Justin Turner drew a two-out walk off Twins starter Sonny Gray in the first inning and stole second. He scored when Rafael Devers doubled to center field.

The Twins took their first lead of the series in the second inning, when they scored a pair of runs.

Byron Buxton led off the second with a double to right-center. Max Kepler followed with a bouncer that found its way into center and drove in Buxton.

With two outs, Vázquez hit a low line drive that ate up Kiké Hernández at shortstop and deflected into center field. Kepler took third and scored when Jarren Duran threw the ball to second base instead of the plate.

The Sox tied the game in the third on a 447-foot homer by Turner that hit the facing of the third deck in left field. It was his 11th of the season.

The Twins came right back against Garrett Whitlock in the bottom of the inning.

Edouard Julien doubled off the wall in the left field corner, just missing a home run. He moved to third on a fly ball to deep left and scored on Carlos Correa’s slow grounder to third.

The Sox tied the game in the fifth when Alex Verdugo led off with a triple to right field and scored on Turner’s single. Verdugo has four triples this season after having five over his first six big league seasons.

Kepler’s solo homer off Whitlock in the sixth put the Twins back in front, 4-3, but the Sox pulled even again in the eighth on Triston Casas’s RBI double to center.

The Twins lost left fielder Joey Gallo and manager Rocco Baldelli in the fourth inning.

Gallo struck out looking at a changeup from Whitlock that was up and a bit over the plate. Gallo was tossed by umpire David Rackley. Baldelli showed plus speed coming out of the dugout and was soon ejected. After returning to the dugout, Baldelli then came back out for more, a display that included throwing his cap to the delight of the crowd.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.