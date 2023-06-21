What will the Celtics do with the 35th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft?

But since replacing Ainge as the lead decision-maker two years ago, Stevens has taken a different route, using draft picks as capital to fortify the roster with established veterans who could help the team take its final, most challenging step.

He viewed it as the swiftest approach to a rebuild following the end of the Paul Pierce/Kevin Garnett era, and it was hard to argue with the results. The Celtics have reached the Eastern Conference finals in five of the last seven seasons, and five of the team’s top eight rotation players this past season were former first-round picks selected by Ainge.

When Brad Stevens coached the Celtics, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge tended to fill the franchise’s coffers with as many draft picks as he could find.

Advertisement

Stevens traded the team’s 2021 first-round choice to the Thunder in the deal that shed Kemba Walker’s maximum-salary contract and brought Al Horford back to Boston. He sent the 2022 first-round pick to the Spurs in a trade for guard Derrick White, a star of this season’s playoffs. And last summer he traded the 2023 first-round choice to the Pacers in a deal for Malcolm Brogdon, who went on to win Sixth Man of the Year.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

All of those players are under contract for next season, and all three are viewed as key pieces of the core. Furthermore, the Celtics’ success has devalued the picks they traded away.

On Thursday, Stevens will once again enter the draft without a first-round choice. But after picking 53rd and 45th the last two seasons, he will be positioned to make a more impactful selection at No. 35, his highest slot since moving into this post.

This pick initially belonged to the Trail Blazers, and after being rerouted in several other deals, it landed with the Celtics as part of the 2021 trade that sent center Tristan Thompson to the Kings.

Advertisement

The perception of second-round picks has shifted favorably over the years, with two-time MVP and newly crowned champion Nikola Jokic — chosen by the Nuggets with the 41st pick of the 2014 draft — the most shining example.

Over the past 20 years, teams have found success with the 35th pick. Warriors forward Draymond Green, Pelicans forward Herb Jones, 76ers forward P.J. Tucker, and Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan were all chosen in that slot.

The Celtics’ recent results with second-round choices have been lukewarm, however. They have made a total of 13 second-round picks over the past decade. None are currently on NBA rosters, with 2022 second-rounder J.D. Davison at least lingering on a two-way contract.

Prior to drafting Davison, the Celtics used a pair of second-round picks on players who were never expected to come to Boston right away. With a full roster that was building toward a championship, they selected Israeli point guard Yam Madar 47th overall in 2020 and French wing Juhann Begarin with the 45th pick in 2021. They still have rights to both players, but they remain overseas, with no clear path to the big club just yet.

But the 35th pick is considerably more valuable, and the Celtics’ limited means of upgrading the roster make it likely that they will draft a player who will make the team. Horford recently turned 37 and Robert Williams’s injury history has been troubling, so it would be logical to add a big man.

Advertisement

Indiana forward/center Trayce Jackson-Davis is a skilled big with defensive versatility, and the 23-year-old should be able to contribute right away. If the Celtics are seeking more of a long-term project to step in after Horford retires, 18-year-old 7-footer James Nnaji, a raw talent who spent last season with FC Barcelona, is an intriguing rim protector.

They also could look to add a wing to reduce the burden on stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tennessee freshman Julian Phillips certainly appears to fit the mold as an elite defender who could evolve into a strong shooter. If they are looking for more instant scoring from this position, Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh could be an option.

But the Celtics also could fill these needs during free agency or with a trade. This week, they have actively been trying to orchestrate a deal that would reduce the logjam in their backcourt.

And in the second round, it generally makes the most sense to draft the best player available, even if that’s another guard. UCLA guard Amari Bailey, for one, appears to have the toughness, tenacity, and athleticism that the Celtics value so highly.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.