Author readings around Boston June 25-July 1

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
- Cathy Ballou Mealey (”Make More S’mores”) reads at 11 a.m. at Copper Dog Books.
MONDAY
- Anastasia C. Curwood (”Shirley Chisholm: Champion of Black Feminist Power Politics”) is in conversation with Robert Frishman at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, free for members).
- Haley Jakobson (”Old Enough”) is in conversation with Ana Reyes at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Ibram X. Kendi and Joel Christian Gill (”Stamped from the Beginning: A Graphic History of Racist Ideas in America”) are in conversation at 7:30 p.m. at Center for Arts at the Armory (Tickets are $40, including a copy of the book).
TUESDAY
- Maureen Freely and Ayşegül Savaş (”Cold Nights of Childhood”) are in conversation with Merve Emre at 3 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith.
- Gabi Burton (”Sing Me to Sleep”) is in conversation with Riss M. Neilson at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Garrett Neiman (”Rich White Men: What It Takes to Uproot the Old Boys’ Club and Transform America”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
WEDNESDAY
- Ned Blackhawk (”The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of US History”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10, free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees).
- Eliza Knight (”Starring Adele Astaire”) and Heather Webb (”Strangers in the Night: A Novel of Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner”) are in conversation at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Elisa Gabbert (”Normal Distance”), Joe Hall (”Fugue and Strike”), and Janaka Stucky (”Ascend Ascend”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $10, $5 for students and low-income attendees, free for virtual attendees).
- Artem Mozgovoy (”Spring in Siberia”) is in conversation with Michael Bronski at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
THURSDAY
- Megan Tady (”Super Bloom”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Alejandra Oliva (”Rivermouth: A Chronicle of Language, Faith, and Migration”) is in conversation with Ellen Elias-Bursać at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Leah Elson (”There Are (No) Stupid Questions ... in Science”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Logan Steiner (”After Anne: A Novel of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Life”) and Eliza Knight (”Starring Adele Astaire”) are in conversation with Laura Frustaci at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.