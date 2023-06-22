Exhibition catalog essays explore the power of watercolors; the joy and community of soccer in new book by Somerville author; Boston Review announces 2023-24 fellows

“What do watercolors capture about ourselves and the world we live in that can’t be expressed in any other medium?” The question is posed in a new book accompanying an exhibition at the Harvard Art Museums. “American Watercolors, 1880-1990: Into the Light” (Yale University) is less history and more exploration, of the form, the process, the appeal, and the place it has in American art over the course of a century. The book and exhibition feature familiar masters: Winslow Homer’s sailboats, sunsets, and canoes; a gauzy mountainscape by John Singer Sargent; an elegant Edward Hopper lighthouse. There’s a sense of motion in a work by Bill Traylor, and some early Mark Rothkos that surprise in their departure from his saturated color swaths. A fluidity defines the medium, a flowing uncontainment; it’s a “uniquely democratic” form. Agnes Martin is there, and Claes Oldenburg, and Alexander Calder. Susan Frecon’s works have a sculptural energy. Some paintings have the intimate feel of the sketchbook, the fleeting sense of water, brush, and shifting light. Richard Foster Yarde’s “Cunard Street” has a languid sensuality, and a Philip Guston watercolor from 1964 is scribbled thick, stormy, and dark. The contextualizing essays ask questions, provoke thought, and maybe watercolor stirs more philosophy than other forms. “If there is a start in the material world,” writes Richard Tuttle, “there must be an end that is known as an opposite condition. All else is hidden. If we know this, what else in the world needs to be explained, through watercolor, or not? Watercolor, as an open tool, relies on its power to contradict.” The exhibition runs through Aug. 13 at the Harvard Art Museums.

The joy and community of soccer in new book by Somerville author

The kick-off of the Women’s World Cup is less than a month away, and Somerville-based writer Jean Duffy has written a book to launch you into the fervor. “Soccer Grannies: The South African Women Who Inspire the World” (Rowman & Littlefield) tells the story of Rebecca Ntsanwisi, who, besides working to improve the education, health, and housing in her community, started Vakhegula Vakhegula, otherwise known as the Soccer Grannies, a soccer team for older women. Duffy, a soccer player in her mid-60s herself, celebrates Ntsanwisi and writes an account of the Soccer Grannies making a visit to the US, as well as the harrowing backstories of many of the players. Duffy’s book underlines how much is possible as we age, and reminds us of the sustaining force not just of moving the body, but of the joy of being on a team, of the support and camaraderie in the shared endeavor of running on a field and putting a ball into a net. The Soccer Grannies set the best kind of example: keep playing, keep playing. As the countdown for the kick-off in New Zealand continues, Duffy, with warmth and zeal, makes us know: The beautiful game is for everyone.

Boston Review announces 2023-24 fellows

The Boston Review recently announced its third class of Black Voices in the Public Sphere fellows. The program, launched in 2021, prepares and supports “a more diverse generation of journalists, editors, and publishers” through mentoring, networking opportunities, and workshops, allowing fellows to explore their interests through column writing, essay curating, forum designing, and other projects. The two fellows this year are Willow N. Curry and Kelton Ellis. Curry, a writer, curator, and emerging arts critic, will produce a series of essays and interviews on ways that economic factors constrain artists. Ellis, a graduate of Brown, will explore the intersection of disability, neurodivergence, and race, through essays, interviews, and a discussion. Fellows receive a $5,000 monthly stipend.

Coming out

“Directions to Myself: A Memoir of Four Years” by Heidi Julavits (Hogarth)

“The Imposters” by Tom Rachman (Little, Brown)

“Toska” by Alina Pleskova (Deep Vellum)

Pick of the week

Josh Cook at Porter Square Books in Cambridge recommends “Cold Nights of Childhood” by Tezer Özlū, translated from the Turkish by Maureen Freely (Transit): “A lyrical yet approachable wisdom emanates from the prose of Özlū’s story of growth, breakdown, and rebuild. It’s the type of book one reads with a highlighter always poised to capture the many moments of brilliance. It’s not quite right to call ‘Cold Nights of Childhood’ Turkey’s ‘The Bell Jar,’ but it breaks similar ground & explores similar ideas.”