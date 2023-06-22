Local bestsellers for the week ended June 18

2. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

3. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

4. Happy Place Emily Henry Berkley

5. The Five-Star Weekend Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

6. Small Mercies Dennis Lehane Harper

7. Yellowface R. F. Kuang Morrow

8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

9. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

10. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak (Illus.) Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. Pageboy: A Memoir Elliot Page Flatiron Books

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds Jennifer Ackerman Penguin Press

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic Robert McCloskey Clarkson Potter

7. The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man David Von Drehle Simon & Schuster

8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford Harmony

9. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

10. Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World Christian Cooper Random House

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. Love, Theoretically Ali Hazelwood Berkley

3. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

4. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

6. Carrie Soto Is Back Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine Books

7. Meet Me at the Lake Carley Fortune Berkley

8. Fairy Tale Stephen King Scribner

9. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

10. It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

4. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Back Bay Books

5. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

7. Solito: A Memoir Javier Zamora Hogarth

8. Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe David Maraniss Simon & Schuster

9. Quietly Hostile: Essays Samantha Irby Vintage

10. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, June 18. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.