Will full-season release of ‘The Bear’ lead to overconsumption?

Now that season 2 of “The Bear” has premiered, I imagine fans breezing through it, leaping from one episode to the next with excitement. It’s an excellent season that gets better and better as it zeroes in on different characters along the way. Hulu has chosen to release all 10 of the episodes together, practically pushing viewers into bingeing it.

I’m a little surprised Hulu has taken this approach to the show. Perhaps the Netflix-styled binge release was a smart thing to do for last summer’s first season, when we didn’t know what the show was about. But now that it’s a hit, I wish Hulu had chosen a weekly release schedule, a choice that most of the streamers are making these days. Bingeing was celebrated for a while, until its shortcomings became clear.