Encore casino workers vote to authorize a strike

The workers are fighting for increased wages and benefits at the Everett property that would put them on par with the other unionized hotel employees in the city. The previous Encore contract was settled during the pandemic, which crippled the hospitality industry and shut down the Encore for four months. Given the state of the world, the unions agreed to a short contract with generous health care benefits but without the pension plan and legal, education, training, and housing benefits available to other union hotel workers, union officials said — with the intention of going back to the bargaining table in two years.

Workers at Encore Boston Harbor on Wednesday voted 963 to 13 to authorize a strike, which would start July 1 if the casino resort and unions representing 1,400 housekeepers, cocktail servers, cooks, and drivers can’t come to an agreement. The work stoppage would be the largest walkoff of hospitality workers in Boston since the Marriott strike in 2018.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Now the five-star Encore Boston Harbor, which was opened by Las Vegas gambling giant Wynn Resorts in 2019, is thriving. Last year it generated $729.7 million in total gaming revenue, the third-highest grossing commercial casino outside of Nevada, according to the American Gaming Association.

Advertisement

“The workers there deserve the same wages, benefits, and work rules that every other unionized hospitality worker in the city of Boston has,” said Carlos Aramayo, president of Unite Here Local 26, which represents 1,200 of the workers threatening to strike. The contract also covers 200 Encore drivers and warehouse workers with Teamsters Local 25. “Given the extraordinary revenue that this property has made over the last several years, there should no reason that we can’t reach a quick settlement.”

Teamsters drivers who deliver food, alcohol, and other supplies to the casino have pledged not to cross the picket line if the Encore workers go on strike.

Advertisement

In a statement, Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver said Encore aims to provide employees with “competitive wages, benefits, and a working environment that reflects our high standards and the experience we strive to create. We have provided a proposal that directly addresses the union’s request for compensation market parity.”

Along with improved wages and benefits, workers are calling on Encore to do away with a points system that penalizes workers when they are even a minute late, according to the union, or call out sick if they’ve used up their allotted sick time. Housekeeper Durga Nepal said she was penalized when her bus got stuck in traffic, causing her to arrive to work 15 minutes late, and one of her friends ended up in the emergency room after she came to work sick to keep from getting points. Nepal, 40, took a pay cut when she left the InterContinental Boston hotel to work at the casino, which is closer to her house in Somerville but pays $2 an hour less than the $27 rate other union hotel housekeepers make.

Weaver said employees can be late 28 times in a year before they can be fired — provided they haven’t also been penalized for taking extra sick days — and its proposal to the union is “even more generous.” Attendance points aren’t issued in circumstances such as extreme weather or road closures, he said.

Advertisement

Bar porter David Hernandez, 48, who stocks the casino bar with beer, soda, and other supplies, took a part-time job at the Newbury Boston hotel — where he makes $1.50 more an hour — to help repay a loan he took out to pay for immigration fees to bring his daughters over from Guatemala and help his wife become a permanent resident. If he’d had access to the union’s legal fund, which offers free legal assistance, he wouldn’t be working seven days a week, he said.

“We deserve a five-star contract,” said Hernandez, who is on the union’s negotiating committee, “because we work hard for the five stars that they have.”

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.