Gillette Stadium to open new beer hall in field-level space

The indoor/outdoor space, a partnership between Kraft Sports + Entertainment and Anheuser-Busch, is located on the northeast corner of the field and will feature a 2,000 square-foot outdoor patio and 4,000 square-foot indoor beer hall.

Gillette Stadium on Wednesday announced plans for Celebration Beer Hall, a new ticketed premium space with field-level views of the game. The space is scheduled to open in September before the start of the 2023 NFL season. (The Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette on Sept. 10.)

Patriots fans can soon watch the game from a new vantage point.

The space will offer guests a view of players as they walk from the locker room through the tunnel before taking the field. Fans will be able to spend their entire game day at the new space, and are encouraged to hang out there before and after.

On non-game or event days, the space will be available to host gatherings for 200-300 people.

Memberships for the new beer hall can be purchased for Patriots games on a season-long basis, and on an individual game basis for Revolution matches and select Gillette Stadium special events. Memberships include food, Anheuser-Busch products, preferred parking, giveaways, and special guest appearances, according to a release from Patriots Place.

A request for information about beer hall membership costs was not immediately returned.

“Bud Light, a truly iconic experiential brand, has been a long-standing and valued sponsor of ours,” said Murray Kohl, vice president of sales for the Patriots. “Their vision for Celebration Beer Hall was evident from the beginning and we know they are perfectly positioned to create the quintessential ‘want-to-be’ gathering place on gameday and non-gamedays alike.”

A view from the outdoor patio at the new Celebration Beer Hall, opening at Gillette Stadium this NFL season. Patriots Place

Rending of the new Celebration Beer Hall coming to Gillette Stadium. Globe

A rendering of the bar inside the new Celebration Beer Hall at Gillette. Patriots Place

