Monica Glass and Ken Oringer will team up for Verveine Cafe & Bakery; Dumpling Daughter heads to Southie

Coming soon: Food & Wine Best Pastry Chef Monica Glass will partner with James Beard award-winner Ken Oringer (Coppa, Faccia a Faccia, Little Donkey, Toro) to open Cambridge’s Verveine Cafe & Bakery this fall (298 Massachusetts Ave.) Glass perfected her pastry game alongside Oringer at the late, lamented Clio, and she’s worked at New York’s Gotham Bar & Grill and Le Bernardin.

Verveine, a “Parisian-inspired” space, per Glass, has 24 seats: Enjoy kimchi egg danishes, fried strawberry chamomile doughnuts, and cream biscuits with maple pepper bacon and scrambled eggs.

“It feels so incredible to do something in Central Square, where we have set up roots through Little Donkey over the years. It’s amazing to see the transformation of this neighborhood and exciting to be a part of this vibrant, funky community with the opening of our new cafe and bakery,” Oringer said through a rep.