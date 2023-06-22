Monica Glass and Ken Oringer will team up for Verveine Cafe & Bakery; Dumpling Daughter heads to Southie

Coming soon: Food & Wine Best Pastry Chef Monica Glass will partner with James Beard award-winner Ken Oringer (Coppa, Faccia a Faccia, Little Donkey, Toro) to open Cambridge’s Verveine Cafe & Bakery this fall (298 Massachusetts Ave.) Glass perfected her pastry game alongside Oringer at the late, lamented Clio, and she’s worked at New York’s Gotham Bar & Grill and Le Bernardin.
Verveine, a “Parisian-inspired” space, per Glass, has 24 seats: Enjoy kimchi egg danishes, fried strawberry chamomile doughnuts, and cream biscuits with maple pepper bacon and scrambled eggs.
“It feels so incredible to do something in Central Square, where we have set up roots through Little Donkey over the years. It’s amazing to see the transformation of this neighborhood and exciting to be a part of this vibrant, funky community with the opening of our new cafe and bakery,” Oringer said through a rep.
Bar ‘Cino will open in Watertown Square (47 Main St.), joining siblings in Brookline and Newport, R.I. They’re known for thin-crust grilled pizza (served with a side of scissors) and sandwiches, plus share plates like grilled endives and grilled broccolini.
Dumpling Daughter will open a new location in South Boston (475 West Broadway) on Saturday, July 1, with a menu geared toward groups; owner Nadia Liu Spellman will also close her five-year-old Kendall Square location. There are other branches in Brookline and Weston, serving dumplings, buns, rice bowls, wraps, and noodles. Spellman promises lots of giveaways on opening day.
Old-school Italian spot Prima is now serving pasta, pizza, parmesans, and steaks in Charlestown (10 City Square), paired with rum negronis and espresso martinis. Visit nightly from 5 p.m., in the old Legal Oysteria space.
Burlington is now home to a two-story Smith & Wollensky steakhouse, with an indoor-outdoor bar and two patios for al fresco toasting. Visit daily from 11:30 a.m.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.