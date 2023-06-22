Portland hotel packages, seatback organizers, and folding hangers

If you’re heading to Portland, Maine, this summer, take advantage of special packages offered at the Cambria Old Port, a lifestyle brand managed by Choice Hotels. Online specials offer a variety of deals including a book direct and get $25 dining credit per night; discounted breakfasts with up to $40 value; parking package; and pet package with pet amenities. The new-build hotel boasts 102 rooms and a fourth-floor lobby that is home to Alto Terrace Bar + Kitchen, a destination restaurant with an elevated outdoor dining patio. Located adjacent to the Shipyard Brewing Company, the hotel is a short walking distance from Portland’s waterfront and the Casco Bay Line terminal, as well as shops, galleries, and cultural attractions including the Portland Museum of Art.

Little indulgences at the hotel include a curated selection of local craft beers, signature cocktails, and wines at the terrace bar; the Cambria Contactless Concierge; free Wi-Fi and tech-friendly rooms; spa-inspired bathrooms with signature Bluetooth mirrors; state-of-the-art fitness center; and valet parking. Traveling with pets? Two are allowed per room. Meeting the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the hotel offers ADA-compliant amenities throughout the property including wheelchair-accessible facilities and bathrooms, handicapped parking, and alarms for hearing- and vision-impaired guests. Rates starting at $399 in-season; $149 off-season. Package prices vary. 207-800-3421, www.cambriaoldport.com

Americana Motor Hotel debuts along Route 66 in Flagstaff, Ariz., an 89-room 1962 motor hotel that describes its design as “retro-futuristic.” Practice Hospitality

THERE:

RETRO-THEMED HOTEL DEBUTS IN FLAGSTAFF

Road trip time! Those driving west this summer can travel back to the groovy 1960s at the Americana Motor Hotel. Located along Route 66 in Flagstaff, Ariz., this 89-room 1962 motor hotel will open in July following an extensive renovation by Practice Hospitality. The property follows a nostalgia trend that’s been sweeping through the hospitality industry for the past few years, where funky ‘50s and ‘60s roadside motels are rehabbed to capture the spirit of an earlier age, albeit with 21st-century amenities. The Americana describes its design as “retro-futuristic” and its rooms boast plush new beds, premium linens, hypoallergenic pillows, 43-inch TVs, refrigerators, safes, coffee makers, blackout shades, walk-in showers, and — in a nod to the past — disco balls.

In addition to being a great place to stop for the night along the iconic Route 66, the hotel aims to be a basecamp for adventure in Northern Arizona, including the seven national parks and monuments in Flagstaff’s backyard. Amenities that may entice you to stay longer include a year-round large and heated pool, parking (directly outside your room), spacious backyard, morning coffee, loaner bicycles, yard games (bocce and cornhole, anyone?), telescopes for stargazing, fire pits, and hammocks. In addition, the lobby offers grab-and-go breakfast options. Later in the day, loll by the pool or in the yard and enjoy burgers, dogs, fries, and other classic American fare, and cold canned beverages. Pets welcome. Rates from $150. 800-815-7506, www.americanamotorhotel.com.

Fold-N-Pack Smart Hangers allow you to pack clothing on foldable hangers to reduce wrinkles, and save time at your destination. Alex Tostado Photography/Fold-N-Pack

EVERYWHERE

FOLD-N-PACK HANGERS

Packing (and unpacking) when traveling just got easier with the Fold-N-Pack Smart Hanger. Pack clothing on the foldable hangers to reduce wrinkles, and save time at your destination: simply unfold and hang garments in the closet. Use for any hanging garment, including shirts, pants, suits, and dresses, in duffel bags, backpacks, and standard luggage. Made from a durable plastic that can support the weight of heavier items, including jackets, the hanger’s unique folding mechanism allows it to fold flat when not in use, making it compact for storage. Available in three colors: jet black, metal gray, and rose gold. Single: $19.99; pack of four: $64.99. foldnpack.com

Serenity’s Tray Organizers slide over your tray table, and are a great way to keep must-have travel items at your fingertips during flight. Serenity Organizers

SEAT BACK POCKETS FOR FLIGHTS

Ever noticed how the seat pockets on an airplane can barely fit your essentials anymore? Serenity’s Tray Organizers slide over your tray table, and are a great way to keep must-have travel items at your fingertips during flight, with four pockets that can hold electronic devices, magazines, water bottles, kid toys and books, eyeglasses, snacks, and more. Lightweight, antimicrobial, and washable. At the end of your flight, it slips off and transforms into a drawstring tote. Available in six colors. $45. www.serenity-seats.com/collections/all-products/products/tray-organizer

