When she’s not expanding her movie studio space, she’s expanding her horizons

If you could travel anywhere right now, and money was no object, where would you go? This is so hard to answer. I would say my top-three travel destinations right now are Croatia, New Zealand, and Lake Como. However, I just booked Lake Como, as I have never been and it’s the most convenient of the top three given my limited time not working.

Just back from a week’s retreat at Rythmia Life Advancement Center in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, Marina Cappi called the experience “life-changing” and one that left her more prepared than ever to tackle the numerous projects she has on her plate as a film producer and founder of Marina Studios in Quincy, the country’s only woman-owned movie studio. Cappi, 34, said the resort/plant-based medicinal center — where she practiced yoga, mediated, and learned from shamans from the Amazon jungle — was “emotional” and “intense.” While she is looking forward to her next vacation (to Lake Como, Italy, in August), Cappi is now focused on her studio expansion endeavors. In addition to her main soundstage in Quincy, the Rochester, N.Y., native recently opened a studio in Canton and is expanding to other locations throughout New England. “There is such a need for [studio] space, and Massachusetts has so much to offer,” she said. Cappi, who was executive producer on the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” just finished working on “The Collaboration,” a film about the complicated relationship between artists Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, and “Thug,” about an aging gangster trying to right the wrongs of his past. Both films will be released later this year. We caught up with Cappi, who lives in Hingham with her 4-year-old twins, to talk about all things travel.

Advertisement

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted? I love this question because it doesn’t pertain to me at all. The day the pandemic started, I was actually on vacation with my children in Key West — which we kept extending. I did nothing but travel and work during COVID. There wasn’t much to do other than golf, and host meetings outdoors. So, we golfed and worked outside with clients all over the country. I was able to do a lot of bucket-list trips during the pandemic, including the 24 hours of Le Mans in France, Ravello and Positano on the Amalfi Coast, Costa Del Sol in Spain, and Mallorca. I also went to pretty much every golf course I have ever dreamed of going to, all across the country multiple times in the two years of COVID — and secretly wouldn’t mind reliving those two years over and over again. It was the most fun experience ever. I hosted family dinners almost every night we were home in Boston with all my friends and family for the entire time the restaurants were shut down.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? I prefer booking trips on my own or with my vacation company Inspirato [a luxury subscription travel app]. If you ask anyone who knows me, my number-one app is the Michelin Guide app and I spend hours no matter where we are traveling finding the best place to stay, the best restaurants, and the things not to miss. I spend a lot of time on airplanes and usually am researching the not-to-miss spots no matter where I’m heading. Inspirato has been an incredible asset when I don’t have time; they have the best properties all over the world and are so accommodating. It’s been a wonderful investment for my family since we are always off to somewhere new.

Advertisement

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? In all honesty, I’ve never unplugged for even a day in my life, but my trip to Costa Rica was all about being unplugged . . . seven days without my phone.

Advertisement

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table? I am thankfully my own boss, so I work from wherever I feel like vacationing, anytime I want. And I would have it no other way — hence the reason I have never had an unplugged vacation prior to Costa Rica.

What has been your worst vacation experience? This is actually a funny inside joke within my family. ... My senior year of high school, my mother took us on a catamaran sailing in the British Virgin Islands, and I was so bored I slept the entire trip. I hated every minute of it. My cellphone didn’t work and I couldn’t text my friends. Hindsight tells me I was just an immature teenager.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? All of the above. I love new places, cultures, and food. I love language . . . and really beautiful places.

Advertisement

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? These days it’s always a script. I read about 100 a week these days. Otherwise, it would be an Elin Hilderbrand novel, as they are always such a dreamy escape to paradise.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? Stanley Tucci, all over Italy. I had the pleasure of working with him last year and his food knowledge is incredible.

What is the best gift to give a traveler? An Away suitcase.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? Organic raw almonds always do the trick, and recently 88 Acres bars have been an awesome snack that can hold me over from Boston to LA.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? The olive oil from Spain was insane, but the jewelry from Athens is unmatched. I also love shopping for handbags in Paris.

What is your favorite app/website for travel? The Louis Vuitton City Guide travel app for major cities is the best. And the Michelin Guide app.

What has travel taught you? Everything I know. It’s certainly shown me how beautiful the world is.

What is your best travel tip? Research before you go. Learn as much as you can. And be open-minded. Go to local spots and take advice from people there. You can learn a lot in a local dive bar, no matter where in the world you go.

Advertisement

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.