Amber Alert canceled for missing girl; four-year-old child found safe in Cheshire, State Police say

Authorities on Thursday briefly issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped in Springfield by her biological mother, but the alert was quickly canceled once the child was found safe in Cheshire, according to State Police.

State Police said Brandee Arnold, 32, took her daughter, Cortana Goncalves, from a family gathering “in violation of her custody agreement.” Arnold, the agency said in a statement, “has previously made both suicidal and homicidal statements” so officials had “concern for the safety and well-being of the child.”

But in a follow-up statement at 12:02 p.m., State Police said Cortana “has been located; she is safe. She was found in Cheshire, Mass.” State police added that the, “Mother was located along with the child. Child is unharmed.”