Healey’s $14 billion capital investment plan includes brand-new affordable housing program

Governor Maura Healey on Thursday announced a $14 billion spending plan for the next five years, which includes funding for a range of projects, including the creation of a brand-new program that will create as many as 300 new units of affordable housing per year in the state, which is in the throes of a spiraling housing crisis.
The five-year Capital Investment Plan plan focuses on furthering the administration’s climate, economic development, and housing goals by building on existing programs and creating new ones, like the housing program dubbed “HousingWorks.”
Healey, Administration and Finance Secretary Matthew Gorzkowicz and Housing Secretary Edward M. Augustus Jr. are scheduled to highlight the program in Hyannis late Thursday morning.
Advertisement
The new investments are “designed to make Massachusetts more affordable, competitive, and equitable for everyone,” Healey said in a statement.
A new, $97 million HousingWorks program was created to boost the affordable housing stock by offering subsidies , paying cities and towns incentives who meet the state’s zoning “best practices,” and funding other local projects.
The program will spur the production of 200 to 300 new units of affordable housing each year, according to the governor’s office.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Massachusetts has a deficit of more than 175,000 affordable and available units for low-income renters.
The program was created to emulate the popular MassWorks program, which combined several grant programs to help municipal governments and other public agencies spur housing construction and job growth.
In addition to HousingWorks, the spending plan puts an additional $90 million per year toward housing development and rehabilitation, $43 million for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and $120 million per year to preserve the state’s existing public housing, which consists of more than 43,000 units.
The Capital Investment Plan also includes funding aimed at the state’s climate and various infrastructure goals, including:
Advertisement
- $1.4 billion for transportation projects to electrify more buses and trains and build resilient infrastructure that can withstand the impacts of climate change
- $1.6 billion to fund more than 40 state building decarbonization projects to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced by the burning of fossil fuels
- $307 million to replace the old Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain with a newly renovated facility on the site of the former Boston Medical Center Hospital in the South End
- $262 million towards replacing the two aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges that traverse the Cape Cod Canal, which will eventually contribute to a $700 million long-term commitment
- $163 million in funding for cities and towns, including grants for local economic development projects
- $134 million to renovate and expand local libraries
- $120 million to convert fossil fuel plants and move away from the use of fossil fuels in state buildings
- $80 million for the life sciences field, including money for the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Institute, and MassVentures, the state’s venture capital arm.
- Millions in both state and federal funds to build new veterans’ homes in Chelsea and Holyoke.
Andrew Brinker of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.