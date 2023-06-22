Healey’s $14 billion capital investment plan includes brand-new affordable housing program

Governor Maura Healey on Thursday announced a $14 billion spending plan for the next five years, which includes funding for a range of projects, including the creation of a brand-new program that will create as many as 300 new units of affordable housing per year in the state, which is in the throes of a spiraling housing crisis.

The five-year Capital Investment Plan plan focuses on furthering the administration’s climate, economic development, and housing goals by building on existing programs and creating new ones, like the housing program dubbed “HousingWorks.”

Healey, Administration and Finance Secretary Matthew Gorzkowicz and Housing Secretary Edward M. Augustus Jr. are scheduled to highlight the program in Hyannis late Thursday morning.