James Cameron sees similarities in fates of Titan and Titanic

The director of the Oscar winning film said the captain of the Titanic ignored warnings about the ice that would eventually doom the ship. Stockton Rush, creator of the submersible and the chief executive of OceanGate, similarly pushed ahead even as experts in the diving community warned of pitfalls in its design , he said.

Cameron, who directed the 1997 blockbuster “Titanic” and has made several dives to the wreck on the floor of the North Atlantic, located about 900 miles east of Cape Cod.

Film director and deep sea explorer James Cameron was among the first major voices to react Thursday to the tragic conclusion of a multinational search for five people exploring the Titanic wreck on a missing submersible that authorities say likely imploded.

“Many people in the community were very concerned about this sub,” Cameron told ABC news on Thursday. “I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed ahead at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night.

“For a very similar tragedy, where warnings went unheeded, to take place at the same exact site with all the diving that’s going on all around the world, I think it’s just astonishing,” he said.

Debris was discovered about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic on Thursday by a remote-controlled underwater vehicle, Coast Guard officials said in Boston. Authorities said the debris suggests the vessel, named Titan, underwent a “catastrophic implosion,” killing all five on board, including Rush.

French explorer and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British adventurer Hamish Harding, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman were also killed, authorities said.

The vessel went missing Sunday morning about an hour and 45 minutes after beginning its descent when it lost communication with the research ship Polar Prince.

In 2018, a group of leaders in the Marine Technology Society wrote a letter to Rush warning of possible “catastrophic” problems with the Titan development and its plans to tour the Titanic wreckage, according to the New York Times.

More than three dozen people signed the letter, including oceanographers, submersible company executives, and deep-sea explorers who warned that they had “unanimous concern” about the vessel’s development.

The letter said OceanGate’s marketing for the Titan was “misleading” by claiming that the vessel met or exceeded safety standards set by a risk assessment agency known as DNV, but the company had no plans to have the craft assessed by the group, according to the Times.

Cameron said for sub designers, the pressure boundary, or the hull, is “first and foremost” in the minds of engineers.

“We spend so much time and energy on that,” he said.

Cameron said he’d known Nargeolet for 25 years and called him a “legendary submersible dive pilot.”

“For him to have died tragically in this way is almost impossible for me to process,” he said.

