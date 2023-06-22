N.H. woman arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting children at Tyngsborough daycare

A New Hampshire woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually exploiting children between the ages of three and five-years-old while working at a daycare in Tyngsborough, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Lindsay Groves, 38 of Hudson, N.H., is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of distribution of child pornography, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. Groves, who worked at Creative Minds daycare, allegedly took nude images of children and sent the photos to an individual with whom she was previously in an intimate relationship.

She allegedly took the photos during the children’s bathroom breaks and during routine diaper and pull-up changes prior to their naptime, prosecutors said. She took multiple photos of the prepubescent children in a private bathroom and then sent the photos to the individual via text message.