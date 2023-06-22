Overdose deaths in Mass. reached an all-time high in 2022

The bleak data appear in the state Department of Public Health’s semiannual opioid report , released Thursday, which shows that opioid-related overdose deaths in 2022 increased 2.5 percent from 2021 and 9.1 percent from the previous high in 2016.

More than 2,300 people in Massachusetts died of opioid-related overdoses in 2022, the highest number ever recorded, as the scourge of addiction and a contaminated drug supply continue to take lives throughout the state.

The report also reveals stark disparities among different groups and localities. Death rates were higher in the state’s most rural areas. And while overdose deaths among white people slightly declined, deaths increased significantly among Black and Hispanic people. Black men continue to be especially hard hit; the death rate of Black men from overdoses is the highest among males of any racial or ethnic group, and it increased by 41 percent over the previous year.

“It’s incredibly discouraging that overdose rates have risen for yet another year,” said Dr. Miriam Komaromy, medical director of the Grayken Center for Addiction at Boston Medical Center. “We’re not only continuing to have rising deaths, we’re actually seeing widening disparities by race, which is so disturbing.”

Governor Maura Healey also raised the issue of racial disparities. “Too many Massachusetts families, particularly families of color, have been impacted by this crisis,” Healey said in a statement, “and in order to effectively respond, we need to address the gaps in the system by advancing long-term solutions that include housing, jobs, mental health care and more resources for our cities and towns.”

Preliminary data from the first three months of this year suggest reasons for hope: There were 522 estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in the first quarter, down 7.7 percent from the same period in 2022.

Dr. Robert Goldstein, state commissioner of public health, said that the state is responding to the increase in deaths with a fresh infusion of money, including drawing from the legal settlements with opioid manufacturers, which will provide $1 billion over 18 years.

The administration’s fiscal year 2024 budget proposes spending more than $600 million on substance addiction prevention and treatment programs and efforts to bolster the work force with tuition reimbursements.

In a significant break from the previous administration, Goldstein expressed an openness to the idea of establishing overdose prevention centers, places where people can use illicit drugs within view of clinicians trained to rescue them if they overdose. The health department will conduct a feasibility study on the controversial proposal, to be completed by the end of the year, he said.

Illicit fentanyl, a powerful opioid, continues to drive the high rate of deaths. It is mixed with most street drugs and was involved in 93 percent of deaths in which a toxicology screen was performed. Most people who died of overdoses had used multiple substances. A concerning new drug, xylazine or “tranq,” has also entered the picture; the highly sedating animal tranquilizer was present in 5 percent of those who died.

“We have a poisoned drug supply,” Goldstein said. “It is not just that people are using fentanyl alone, it is that fentanyl is in the supply of other drugs. ... The message here is that the drug supply itself is not safe at this moment.”

More people are dying because the drugs have become more dangerous, not because more people are using them, Komaromy said. “We’re up against incredibly powerful drugs and most especially combinations of drugs,” she said. “Even if someone is trying to be careful, the drug supply is so mixed now that people can’t escape the huge risk of overdose and death.”

The report shows striking geographic differences. Worcester and Plymouth Counties experienced dramatic increases in opioid deaths, 18 percent and 14 percent respectively. But six counties and five municipalities logged a reduction in deaths.

Those isolated improvements are evidence that the state’s efforts so far have not been in vain, Goldstein said. “We have an incredibly dedicated workforce that has worked really hard over the past few years to address substance use, and to address the opioid-related overdose deaths,” he said. “And I think that we have had some success while we aren’t necessarily seeing it play out in the numbers.”

Still, he said, “We need to look at new and bold strategies.”

Goldstein listed several novel initiatives.

Starting in the fall in Berkshire County, vending machines with drug paraphernalia such as syringes and hand sanitizer will be available so people can access clean equipment when the syringe service programs are closed.

A hotline will be established to connect people taking drugs with someone who will stay on the line and summon emergency services if the caller becomes unresponsive. The health department is seeking proposals for an agency to run the hotline, which would serve the state and be similar to the national Never Use Alone line.

The state will aim to identify and pour resources into “opioid treatment program deserts” where there are few services available for those seeking recovery.

And the state will move to require competency in addiction care for all professionals licensed by the Department of Public Health.

The move toward an opioid prevention center is also a “bold strategy,” Goldstein said. The department’s feasibility study will not duplicate the work of a legislative commission that in 2019 recommended piloting such centers, he said. Instead it will update that work and examine such issues as legal barriers at the federal level, the funding required, the experiences of such centers in Rhode Island and New York City, and how to work with municipalities that might host an opioid prevention center.

Komaromy, of the Grayken Center at BMC, said the feasibility study is “a fine idea” but should happen simultaneously with taking steps to establish the centers, she said.

“We don’t have to stand back and study the issue as more and more people die,” she said.

Coincidentally, a coalition of groups advocating for overdose prevention centers was scheduled to hold a State House event Thursday afternoon promoting legislation that would authorize the centers in a 10-year pilot program.

Among other measures to address opioid use, MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program, has dedicated $67 million to higher payment for opioid treatment programs starting in January of this year, said Emily Bailey, chief of behavioral health for MassHealth. Additional rate increases ranging from 20 percent to 50 percent are planned for an array of treatment services, she said.

Julie Burns, president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, an independent nonprofit foundation working to end the opioid epidemic in the state, praised these efforts but said the state needs also to take a deeper look at the root causes of this unending crisis — what draws people into drug use and what can be done to prevent it.

Additionally, Burns said, “we need to examine the systems and beliefs that are hampering progress.” Stigma continues to deter people from seeking help, and addiction treatment programs remain separate from the rest of the health care system. “It doesn’t make sense,” she said.

Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer. Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.