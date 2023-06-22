Providence Mayor Brett Smiley hopes R.I.’s Philly trip scandal hasn’t tanked plans to redevelop armory

On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Smiley said he is worried about Rhode Island’s reputation following the scandal, in which state official David Patten was accused of making sexist and racist remarks during the Philadelphia trip, along with a series of unusual demands, which were detailed in an email that became public earlier this month.

PROVIDENCE — Mayor Brett Smiley still hopes to convince state leaders to spend millions to redevelop the historic Cranston Street Armory, a project with an uncertain future amid the controversy over a state visit to meet the prospective developers in Philadelphia.

“What I would say to anyone who might be listening is that’s not how we do business in Providence,” Smiley said. “We welcome your investment here, and everyone will get a fair shake and and be treated with respect and dignity. Because that’s the kind of city that we are, and that’s the kind of way in which we do business in Providence government, at least.”

Mayor Brett Smiley on the Rhode Island Report podcast. Carlos Muñoz

On the podcast, Smiley answered questions about the future of the project, along with his latest thinking on alcohol at PVDFest, reflections on his first Pride as mayor, and ongoing negotiations with the city’s colleges and universities to make higher voluntary tax payments to Providence.

