State Police searching for missing man in Hampton Ponds State Park after canoe capsizes

State Police have resumed a desperate search Thursday morning for a man who went missing Wednesday after his canoe capsized in Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield, authorities said.
At around 6 p.m. Wednesday, officials received a report of a man who had not resurfaced in a pond at the park, according to a statement from State Police.
“Investigation determined that three males were in a canoe that capsized,” the statement said.
The missing occupant is a young adult male from East Longmeadow, according to police. The other two men were pulled to shore by people at the scene and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
“Initial attempts to locate the third male by Good Samaritans were unsuccessful,” officials said.
Responders searched until 11:30 p.m. Wednesday but were unable to locate him. State Police dive team, detectives, the Marine Unit, the Crime Scene Services Section, and the Air Wing unit are all involved in the search, along with Westfield police and fire, state Environment Police, and regional dive teams, authorities said.
Officials are asking people to avoid Hampton Ponds State Park to accommodate the search.
