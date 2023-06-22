Two Maine teens arrested after Transit police officer struck with car during pursuit in Boston, officials say

He said the officers tried to pull the vehicle over but it wouldn’t stop.

The incident unfolded around 4 p.m., when two Transit police officers in a motorcycle unit were stopped at a red light at Frontage Road and West Broadway and noticed a vehicle ahead of them drive through the light, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

Two Maine teenagers were arrested Wednesday after allegedly leading police on a vehicular pursuit in Boston, and the older teen stands accused of striking an MBTA Transit Police officer with the car during the chase, leaving him with a minor leg injury, authorities said.

“The officers followed behind said vehicle where it ultimately drove into an curbed island in the vicinity of the 500 block of Tremont Street,” Sullivan said in a statement. “The occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled.”

Inside the vehicle, Sullivan said, officers found a large amount of suspected fentanyl or heroin and additional drug paraphernalia.

“After an area search, where we were assisted by BPD, officers located the two occupants of the vehicle near Chandler Street,” Sullivan said. “Both were placed into custody.”

He identified the youths as a 16-year-old from Portland, Maine and 19-year-old Amir Gul-Mohammad, also of Maine.

“They face numerous drug violations, driving infractions and one of our officers alleges Gul-Mohammad, the operator, also struck him with the vehicle during the incident,” Sullivan said.

The officer sustained a minor leg injury, he said.

“We are extremely grateful this incident came to a conclusion without any citizens/pedestrians harmed,” the statement said. “We are hopeful for a speedy recovery of our injured officer.”

Arraignment details for the teens wasn’t immediately available, and it wasn’t clear if they had hired lawyers who could speak on their behalf.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.