‘Titanic’ director James Cameron cites parallels between ocean liner, Titan tragedies

“Titanic” movie director James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy has eerie parallels to the ocean liner’s disaster more than a century ago.

Debris from the submersible’s catastrophic implosion, killing all five aboard, was discovered near the shipwreck.

In an interview with ABC News, Cameron said he was “struck” by the similarities. The Titanic’s captain ignored warnings about ice in the North Atlantic, and the movie director said deep-sea explorers voiced concerns about the Titan submersible, saying it was too experimental to carry passengers.