The best medical advice is to support mothers being treated for substance use disorder

Yes, it’s time to change the rules. “When going by the book could be going too far” (Page A1, June 15) discussed reporting child abuse, issues of mandated reporting for women who are being treated with addiction medication prescribed by doctors to treat their addiction safely, and the types of mandated reporters. Regarding the latter, the more eyes the better, but being reported for a doctor-prescribed treatment makes no sense, is a waste of time and resources, and causes an upsetting and destructive intrusion on the family.

Another unintended effect is that some pregnant women will stop taking the treatment because they do not want to be reported. This is against the best available medical advice and would make women more vulnerable to relapse. The article does not cite anyone, let alone anyone with scientific knowledge or experience with pregnant woman in recovery, who would not want to dismiss this harmful policy and practice. Officials need to make their case or make a change.