Trump and Teixeira stand accused of breaking the same law, but will they face the same justice?

As I learn more about Jack Teixeira, the Air National Guardsman who allegedly took classified documents and shared them with others, I am wondering how that is different from what Donald Trump is charged with doing (“Espionage Act poses threat to both Trump and Teixeira,” Page A1, June 20). While Trump is not accused of putting documents on the Internet, we don’t know who he showed them to or who had access to them in the multiple rooms he stored them in. They both allegedly took documents that they were not supposed to take. These documents put American lives in danger. They both acted like insecure young men, looking for approval from others.

As a father of a son who spent 20 years in the US Army with multiple deployments to the Middle East, I am shocked that neither of them thought of the people they may have put in harms way. What they are accused of doing was not just reprehensible but illegal. It appears that Teixeira is facing the full brunt of American justice, but it begs the question, will Trump?