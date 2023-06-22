Yes, open the door wider for foreign-trained providers — once they’ve passed exams

The June 15 editorial, “Facing a shortage of doctors and nurses, Mass. should look to foreign-trained providers,” highlights the important role foreign-trained practitioners can play in the Massachusetts health care system. This is an issue the state has thoroughly studied, and the Massachusetts Dental Hygienists’ Association is grateful to the editorial board for lifting up the Foreign-Trained Medical Professionals Commission and the subsequent report on this issue, sanctioned by the Legislature, which recommends the best and safest way to integrate foreign-trained practitioners into our health care system.

This is why we are concerned about a bill pending before the Massachusetts Legislature that disregards recommended best practices to protect patient safety. This bill would allow foreign-trained dentists to obtain a license to practice dental hygiene in Massachusetts without requiring them to take the board examinations all practicing hygienists must pass.