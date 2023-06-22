Video shows coyote pup rescue as officials free animal from plastic container: ‘It took a village.’

A 3-month-old coyote pup was rescued Tuesday in Tewksbury after his head became lodged in a plastic container.

A resident first spotted the animal on their wooded property Sunday “desperately trying” to remove the plastic jar, according to a Facebook post from Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford. When the pup was seen again Tuesday, Billerica & Tewksbury Animal Control were called for help, officials said.

Animal control contacted MassWildlife and Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford. Jane Newhouse, the founder of the rescue center, eased the container off with a lubricant and the assistance of an environmental police officer, she said in an email.