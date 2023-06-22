Video shows coyote pup rescue as officials free animal from plastic container: ‘It took a village.’

A 3-month-old coyote pup was rescued Tuesday in Tewksbury after his head became lodged in a plastic container.
A resident first spotted the animal on their wooded property Sunday “desperately trying” to remove the plastic jar, according to a Facebook post from Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford. When the pup was seen again Tuesday, Billerica & Tewksbury Animal Control were called for help, officials said.
Animal control contacted MassWildlife and Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford. Jane Newhouse, the founder of the rescue center, eased the container off with a lubricant and the assistance of an environmental police officer, she said in an email.
“With all of us working together, we were able to find him, capture him and remove the container from his head,” Newhouse wrote in the post.
The pup was in shock, disoriented, and dehydrated, so he was brought back to the rescue center, she said.
On Wednesday, the coyote’s condition had improved, and he was released back in the woods. The resident had spotted the pup’s parents in the area, Newhouse said. Video footage captured the moment the pup — with a little encouragement from Newhouse — left his crate and scampered safely into the woods.
“It took a village, but this guy’s life was saved because of it,” Newhouse wrote.
