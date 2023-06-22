MLB-best Rays lose ace Shane McClanahan to back injury, and game to lowly Royals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays lost ace Shane McClanahan to mid-back tightness in a 6-5 loss to the lowly Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.

McClanahan was looking to become the majors’ first 12-game winner of the year before leaving with two outs in the fourth. The lefthander, 11-1 this season, gave up two runs, four hits and two walks in a 66-pitch outing.

Maikel Garcia drew a walk from Pete Fairbanks (0-2) to start the ninth, then stole second and third. After Fairbanks got a pair of strikeouts, Garcia scored on MJ Melendez’s infield single down the first-base line to put the Royals ahead 6-5. The Royals stole seven bases overall.