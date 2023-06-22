The Celtics hold the No. 25 pick in tonight’s draft after trading Marcus Smart. Follow along.

The Grizzlies sent their 25th pick, plus a 2024 second-round pick from the Warriors, back in the deal.

Boston began the week with just one pick — No. 35 in the second round — before trading Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies as part of a three-team deal that landed big man Kristaps Porzingis in Boston.

The Celtics will select their newest member with the No. 25 pick in tonight’s NBA Draft.

It’s Boston’s highest draft position since adding Aaron Nesmith at No. 14 in 2020.

The Spurs are picking first and are holding onto that spot for one obvious reason: Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-4-inch big man out of France promises to be the best draft talent since LeBron James, and the Spurs are hoping he will be their missing piece. (Read our draft guide here.)

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis throughout the NBA Draft, which begins at 8 p.m. on ABC. Follow along below.

What makes Victor Wembanyama such a hyped prospect? — 7:00 p.m.

Only nine players 7-foot-4 or taller have played more than 100 games in the NBA. None of them have been able to do the things the 19-year-old Wembanyama is capable of.

The highlight reels of step-back 3s, hesitation crossovers, and ferocious blocks against some of Europe’s best competition have helped fuel the hype around the French phenom, who hails from a western suburb of Paris and is generally considered the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.

While his shot remains inconsistent and durability is a concern, Wembanaya has already used his near 8-foot wingspan to become an elite shot blocker. He led the LNB Pro A, France’s top league, with 103 blocks in 34 games, 52 more than the next-best player.He also won the league’s scoring title (21.6 ppg) and rebounds while shooting nearly 83% from the free throw line. He’s a creative ball handler who loves to get out in transition and is able to both get to the rim and pull up for a jump shot.

The obvious choice for the Spurs at No. 1, Wembanyama will join a litany of talented big men coached by Gregg Popovich, including Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and Lamarcus Aldridge.

If Wembaymama comes close to reaching his elite upside, however, he’ll likely need to practice throwing a baseball, if his first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night is anything to go by.

What rumors are swirling around the Celtics ahead of the draft? — 6:45 p.m.

The deal for Kristaps Porzingis likely signals the end in Boston for forward Grant Williams, league sources told the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. Williams, who was drafted No. 22 overall by the Celtics in 2019, was a key piece during Boston’s run to the 2022 NBA Finals but couldn’t agree to terms on an extension that offseason. Now a restricted free agent, Williams shot 39.5 percent from the 3-point line this season but fell out of Joe Mazzulla’s rotation for much of the playoffs.

Payton Pritchard all but requested a trade in February during a season in which the third-year guard had career lows in games (48) and minutes per game (13.4). However, the departure of Smart increases the likelihood the Celtics hold on to Pritchard, who they remain high on, for backcourt depth behind Derrick White and Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon looked to be heading to the Clippers in the original formulation of the Porzingis trade, but the Clippers’ concerns about the forearm strain that limited Brogdon in playoffs led them to back out, and Smart was dealt to the Grizzlies to bring Porzingis to Boston instead.

What moves has Brad Stevens made around the draft since he got the job in 2021? — 6:30 p.m.

The Porzingis deal came closest to the draft, but it’s not the first bold trade Brad Stevens has made as Boston’s president of basketball operations.

In his first offseason after replacing Danny Ainge, Stevens traded the Celtics’ first-round choice to the Thunder in a deal that shed Kemba Walker’s maximum-salary contract and brought Al Horford back to Boston.

Last February, Stevens again dealt Boston’s first-round selection that year for Derrick White, arguably the Celtics’ best player in this season’s conference finals vs. Miami. Last summer, Stevens traded his 2023 first-round selection to the Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon.

People with no chance at playing in the NBA can still enter the NBA draft — 6:15 p.m.

By Tim Reynolds, Associated Press

If you want to be in the NBA, it helps to be, among other things, excellent at the playing of basketball.

If you want to be in the NBA draft, basketball skills aren’t required.

There is a group of 18 people who are officially “draft eligible” for Thursday’s festivities at Barclays Center in New York, and they have one thing in common: They will not be getting drafted. The NBA has them on what it calls the B List — “unknown individuals,” officially. All that is required is fill out the necessary paperwork to enter the draft, a process that has allowed some with no real basketball ability to apply.

It’s a phenomenon that’s not new. It’s gone on for nearly a half-century; some do it and generate attention, others have stayed quiet. It’s gimmicky, sure, but the rules are clear: If someone meets the general criteria laid out by the NBA, then they can become “eligible” for the draft.

A law student from Florida named Jordan Haber is one of this year’s 18 names; he’s posted several videos to TikTok detailing how he got into this year’s draft. He’s said he will be at Barclays Center on Thursday night for the draft — with tickets from the arena’s social media team, not an invite from the NBA.

