Red Sox place Alex Verdugo on bereavement leave, call up catcher Caleb Hamilton

Alex Verdugo was placed on MLB’s bereavement list and Reese McGuire went on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain on his right side.

Lefthander Brandon Walter was recalled from Triple A Worcester and catcher Caleb Hamilton was selected to the roster from Triple A.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Red Sox made a series of roster moves before Thursday’s game against the Twins.

To make room for Hamilton on the 40-man roster, infielder Yu Chang was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Chang has been out since April 25 recovering from a broken bone in his left hand, so the new designation doesn’t change much for him, as he would be eligible to return next week. But Chang has not progressed as quickly as hoped and is at least another 7-10 days away.

The Red Sox also purchased righthander Tayler Scott from the Dodgers. He had been designated for assignment June 17.

John Schreiber was moved to the 60-day injured list to make room for Scott on the 40-man roster. He has been out since May 16 with a shoulder injury.

The Red Sox are Scott’s ninth organization since he was drafted by the Cubs in 2011. He also played two seasons in Japan.

Scott is 0-1 with a 10.75 ERA and 2.24 WHIP over 27 major league games and 34⅓ innings. He appeared in six games for the Dodgers and allowed six earned runs over six innings.

Verdugo is expected to miss four games and will be away from the team until Tuesday. He will remain in Minneapolis with family from the area mourning the death of his grandmother June 9.

With Jarren Duran, Adam Duvall, Kiké Hernández, and Rob Refsnyder on the roster, the Sox should have plenty of outfield coverage.

Verdugo has hit safely in 12 consecutive games at 20 of 53 (.377) with seven extra-base hits and seven RBIs. But he has gone 162 at-bats without a home run, his last coming on May 1.

Early day

Hamilton was on his way home after Worcester’s game Wednesday night when manager Chad Tracy called.

He returned to Polar Park to pack up his equipment and caught a 5:35 a.m. flight from Logan Airport.

“I had quite a bit of coffee this morning,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton, 28, spent seven seasons with the Twins before the Sox claimed him off waivers in October. He made his major league debut last season and was 1 for 18 with 14 strikeouts in 22 games.

“It’s definitely cool being back at Target Field,” said Hamilton, who is a career .211 hitter in the minors. “I definitely feel comfortable here.”

The Sox plan to lean more on Connor Wong. They have been pleased with how Wong has progressed this season.

“You see it. Not only throwing people out but handling the pitching staff,” manager Alex Cora said. “He’s a very smart kid and there’s a calmness about him … The thing that I really like [is] he wants to keep getting better.”

White Sox next

The Red Sox and White Sox open a three-game series in Chicago Friday night. Brayan Bello will face Lucas Giolito. Bello is 4-3 with a 2.86 ERA in his last 10 starts. He will be facing the White Sox for the first time. Chicago is 29-32 after a 3-12 start … Cora said the Sox gave no thought to giving Nick Pivetta the start Thursday. “We like the fact he’s doing an outstanding job in the bullpen,” the manager said. Pivetta has a 2.20 ERA in 10 relief appearances this season. It was 6.30 through eight starts … The Dodgers-Red Sox game at Fenway Park on Sunday, Aug. 27, will be at 1:35 p.m. after ESPN passed on it. That certainly helps the Dodgers, who have a home game the next day.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.