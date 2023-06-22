Red Sox place outfielder Alex Verdugo on bereavement leave

MINNEAPOLIS — Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo was placed on MLB’s bereavement list prior to Thursday’s game against the Twins.
Verdugo will be away from the team until Tuesday. He will remain in Minneapolis with family from the area mourning the death of his grandmother on June 9.
Verdugo has hit safely in 12 consecutive games at 20 of 53 (.377) with seven extra-base hits and seven RBIs.
But he has gone 162 at-bats without a home run, his last coming on May 1.
