Game 76: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

Well, at least we got to listen to Bill Burr. That was kind of cool.

The Canton native joined the NESN broadcast for Wednesday night’s game and provided some amusing observations.

Unfortunately, the Red Sox could not deliver a win for the comedian as they were 3 for 15 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base in a 5-4 loss to the Twins in 10 innings, ending their win streak at six games.