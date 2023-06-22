Game 76: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

Well, at least we got to listen to Bill Burr. That was kind of cool.
The Canton native joined the NESN broadcast for Wednesday night’s game and provided some amusing observations.
Unfortunately, the Red Sox could not deliver a win for the comedian as they were 3 for 15 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base in a 5-4 loss to the Twins in 10 innings, ending their win streak at six games.
The Sox still have a chance to take three of four in Minnesota if they can close out the series with a win in Thursday’s matinee (first pitch at 1:10 p.m.) Justin Garza will serve as the opener, and is expected to be followed by lefthander Brandon Walter, would would be making his major league debut.
Alex Speier has more on how Walter defied the odds to reach the majors.
After the game, the Sox will head to Chicago for a three-game series with the White Sox.
Lineups
RED SOX (39-36): Duran CF, Turner DH, Yoshida LF, Devers 3B, Duvall RF, Casas 1B, Wong C, Hamilton SS, Reyes 2B
Pitching: RHP Justin Garza (0-1, 3.46 ERA)
TWINS (37-38): Julien 2B, Correa SS, Kirilloff 1B, Buxton DH, Kepler RF, Lewis 3B, Jeffers C, Castro LF, Taylor CF
Pitching: RHP Joe Ryan (7-4, 3.30 ERA)
Time: 1:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Ryan: Triston Casas 0-2, Rafael Devers 1-9, Jarren Duran 1-2, Kiké Hernández 3-9, Reese McGuire 1-3, Justin Turner 2-6, Alex Verdugo 2-7
Twins vs. Garza: Byron Buxton 0-2, Willi Castro 0-1, Carlos Correa 2-2, Kyle Farmer 0-1, Joey Gallo 0-1, Ryan Jeffers 2-3, Edouard Julien 0-1, Max Kepler 0-1, Alex Kirilloff 0-1, Donovan Solano 1-2, Christian Vázquez 0-0
Stat of the day: Justin Turner has hit .432 (19-for-44) with four home runs and 14 RBIs over his past 11 games.
Notes: Alex Verdugo is 20-for-53 (.377) during a 12-game hitting streak. … In his last four starts, Joe Ryan has allowed 16 runs in 22⅔ innings. In his last appearance, he was tagged for a season-high six runs over seven innings in a 7-1 loss to the Tigers on Friday. He is 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox. … Max Kepler is 7-for-18 (.389) against the Red Sox with two doubles and three home runs this season.
