Twins’ Joe Ryan holds Red Sox to three hits in complete-game shutout

Minnesota righthander Joe Ryan retired 27 of the 30 batters he faced, allowing only singles by Rafael Devers, David Hamilton, and Justin Turner.

In a desultory performance on a humid day, the Sox were beaten, 6-0, before a crowd of 28,553.

MINNEAPOLIS — The standings will reflect that the Red Sox showed up to play the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Thursday afternoon. But not much else did.

Ryan (8-4) struck out nine without a walk and threw 83 of his 112 pitches for strikes. The Sox did not advance a runner beyond first base.

It was the first complete-game shutout for the Twins since April 1, 2018, when José Berríos beat the Orioles, 7-0, also with a three-hitter.

Before Thursday, Ryan’s longest outing was 7⅔ innings.

With Tanner Houck on the injured list after being struck in the face by a line drive last week, the Sox filled his rotation spot by using righthander Justin Garza as an opener with lefthander Brandon Walter following behind him.

Garza (0-2) allowed long home runs to left field by Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton in the first inning. In his major league debut, Walter gave the Red Sox 6⅔ innings and 92 pitches. He allowed three runs on six hits.

The teams split the four-game series with the Sox (39-37) losing the final two.

















