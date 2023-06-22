fb-pixel Skip to main content
Twins 6, Red Sox 0

Twins’ Joe Ryan holds Red Sox to three hits in complete-game shutout

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated June 22, 2023, 24 minutes ago
Masataka Yoshida (0 for 4) was among many Red Sox batters who could do nothing with Twins righty Joe Ryan. This was a ground out to shortstop.Abbie Parr/Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — The standings will reflect that the Red Sox showed up to play the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Thursday afternoon. But not much else did.

In a desultory performance on a humid day, the Sox were beaten, 6-0, before a crowd of 28,553.

Minnesota righthander Joe Ryan retired 27 of the 30 batters he faced, allowing only singles by Rafael Devers, David Hamilton, and Justin Turner.

Ryan (8-4) struck out nine without a walk and threw 83 of his 112 pitches for strikes. The Sox did not advance a runner beyond first base.

It was the first complete-game shutout for the Twins since April 1, 2018, when José Berríos beat the Orioles, 7-0, also with a three-hitter.

Before Thursday, Ryan’s longest outing was 7⅔ innings.

With Tanner Houck on the injured list after being struck in the face by a line drive last week, the Sox filled his rotation spot by using righthander Justin Garza as an opener with lefthander Brandon Walter following behind him.

Garza (0-2) allowed long home runs to left field by Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton in the first inning. In his major league debut, Walter gave the Red Sox 6⅔ innings and 92 pitches. He allowed three runs on six hits.

The teams split the four-game series with the Sox (39-37) losing the final two.





Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

