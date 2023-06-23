Acrobatics and adult beverages at ‘Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium’

“The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden” is returning to Harpoon Brewery in the Seaport this fall with new big-top theatrical acts and vaudeville comedy, paired with alcoholic beverages.

During the 90-minute performance, Mr. B.S. Swindler will lead audiences ages 18 and up through a modern display of acrobatics and comedy with the vintage feel of a 19th-century circus. The show made its Boston debut last fall at the brewery, located at 306 Northern Ave.

“The guest should expect more than a show,” said co-producer and co-writer Allison Blei in a press release. “Many patrons tell us that they laughed until they cried, and by the end of the performance, their cheeks hurt (the ones on their face) from laughing so hard!”