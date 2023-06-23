Golden age arrives for ‘Saturday Night Live’

We are approaching the 50th anniversary of “Saturday Night Live,” which is remarkable. The show has had many ups and downs, and critics are forever calling its time of death, and yet here it is, still thriving, still delivering fresh talent to the mainstream.
This week at the Cannes Lions Festival, Lorne Michaels spoke about the approaching 2024 milestone, which David Spade and Dana Carvey have been talking about for months on their “SNL”-centric podcast, “Fly on the Wall.” Among the celebrations, there will be a Friday-night Radio City Music Hall event, which will air live, which Michaels called “a kind of homecoming night.”
“It will have musical acts and stand-ups, he said. “Throughout the show, musical things that the cast have done over 50 years will be live. It will probably be streamed because the language won’t be in control, and it will take as long as it takes.”
Michaels added that the 50th celebrations “will be emotional, but everyone will show up because it’s important.”
