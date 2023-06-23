We asked Globe readers to tell us their favorite summer spots. Here are some highlights.

There’s so many: Boston Harbor and Islands, Fenway Park, Franklin Park Zoo, Quincy Market, Old Ironsides, and the Charlestown Navy Yard, Constitution Beach in Eastie, the North End. But if I have to pick one alone, it’s the whole fun summer vibe around Newbury Street and Copley Place. That’s the unique urban street scene worth a special trip. Especially when you can get around by foot and bicycle.
George Odell, Newburyport
The Harborwalk by Columbia Point, JFK Museum, and UMass Boston.
Jose Soares, Roxbury
Community Boating is the best-kept secret in town. Also offers kayaking.
Diane Marget, Needham
RTP @ The Colonnade Hotel.
Karly S., Boston
Leaving Back Bay Station and walking toward Copley Square, and then on to anywhere in the Back Bay.
David Sahl, Sharon
The North End on a warm summer evening, dining al fresco. Sweet!
Geoff Leary, Eastham
Public Garden, Franklin Park Zoo, Arnold Arboretum, the Harvard museums, Hatch Shell events, the MFA, and the Gardner. The North End restaurants and a sunset cruise in Boston Harbor.
Ellen Rubner, Weymouth
Swan Boats, Boston Public Garden . . . no matter the age, it’s always a treat. Bucket list: I haven’t walked the Boston Harborwalk from start to finish yet. I hope to do it this summer, with stops for wine along the way. The water taxi: I’ve often been on the patio at Alcove, West End, and watched the water taxi come in and out, and that just looks like so much fun. I would like to take it from the Alcove dock to the Seaport and do some shopping, strolling, sipping, and then take the water taxi back. Also on the “to-do list” this summer: Grace by Nia. I want to check that out in the Seaport. Charles Street, stroll into every shop. There are some cute new ones. . . . I do recommend taking the tour of Fenway Park. So much history. Happy Summer!
Heidi, the Boston suburbs
Castle Island. History, Sulivan’s, hunting for shells, planes landing at Logan. It literally is not even close.
Jonathan Edson, Lexington
I admit it. I like to walk to the Seaport and hang out outside the Leader Bank Pavilion and listen to the shows. (Of course, if they have a favorite band playing, then a ticket is in order.) One other has to be Arnold Arboretum.
Susie Davidson, Brookline
I love to get out in a boat in Boston Harbor. I tend to forget that it is an aquatic city whose formation and history have everything to do with that fact. Not to forget that its future existence is also imperiled by it. Being in a boat and looking back at the city is always a mind-blowing experience for me.
Bill Salter, Cambridge
The end of Long Wharf . . . looking out over the harbor.
Peter Viscarola, Amherst, N.H.