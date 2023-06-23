Globe staffers share their favorite summer spots in Boston

The best way to spend a summer day would be to take a ferry out and explore the Boston Harbor islands ( Georges Island is my personal favorite), then come back and visit the adorable seals that swim around in an enclosure outside of the New England Aquarium (you don’t even have to enter the aquarium to see them). After the sun goes down, stroll over to the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway and bask in the colorful glow of the rings fountain, which is located near the corner of Milk Street and Atlantic Avenue. The illuminated water jets are beautiful to look at, and even more fun to run through.

I enjoy walking in Allandale Woods year round, but on hot summer days, the cooling shade trees, and sparkling streams and ponds are especially welcome. The 86-acre forest in Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury is part of Boston’s urban wilds and feels remarkably peaceful. It offers extensive trails for walkers and runners, and is a popular spot for dog-walkers, but is rarely crowded.

LIZ KOWALCZYK

Christina’s Homemade Ice Cream is my favorite destination when a need to cool off is met with an afternoon sweet tooth. Christina’s has unique flavors I adore, such as Burnt Sugar and Coconut Butterfinger, alongside classics like Mint Chocolate Chip and Black Raspberry. Not only a dairy destination, it also consistently offers several non-dairy sorbet options. 1255 Cambridge St., Cambridge.

ALEXIS SARGENT

Martin's Park was officially opened in June of 2019 with a celebration of music and family-friendly programming. John Tlumacki/Globe staff / File

Martin’s Park is a delightful secret garden — hidden behind abundant greenery and tucked between Fort Port Channel and the bustle of the Seaport. Kids love racing along the winding passageways around the play structures, including a wooden ship, and zipping down slides to the lower level. Parents love the many resting places, and the ability to order takeout from nearby restaurants. Enveloping it all is the peaceful, gentle spirit of Martin Richard, the 8-year-old boy killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings to whom the park is dedicated.

KATIE JOHNSTON

Clear your sunny Sundays and discover artisans, clothes, and fresh produce from dozens of local vendors at SoWa Open Market. Located in the South End, the market is held every Sunday through late October and offers a little bit of everything, from delectable sweets to handmade goods. When the sun gets to be too much, head down to the basement for more shopping at Sowa’s vintage flea market. sowaboston.com

CATHY CHING

Boston Red Sox fans singing ‘Sweet Caroline" during a recent game against the New York Yankees. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Summer in the city is made for Fenway Park. No matter how many times I sit in the seats my grandfather once watched the games from, there is always something new to see — bearing witness to the spurts of drama in the game, people-watching the throngs of fans, gazing around at all the grandeur and history of the park itself. The trick is to bring an (unopened) frozen bottle of water to keep you cool, at least until the eclipse of shade from the stands offers some reprieve.

JESSICA BARTLETT

If you’re looking for a place to escape to with the family, sneak down to the North End Parks on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, just across from the Haymarket T station. Not only is it a perfect spot to toss down a blanket in the grass, soak up the sun, and have a picnic, but kids can spend hours running through the water jets of the North and South Canal Fountains to cool off. Added bonus? Ordering some giant subs for lunch from Monica’s Mercato on nearby Salem Street — and then grabbing a gelato in the historic Italian neighborhood to finish the day.

STEVE ANNEAR

My favorite summer spot isn’t all that original, but it is uncommonly beautiful — the Public Garden. I enjoy strolling through and people-watching, and my daughter likes to look at pond life at the edge of the lagoon; the last time we went, she didn’t want to leave. One thing I love about Boston is how walkable it is as a city: The best days are when we log 15,000 steps as a family, visiting a beloved museum or eating at a new-to-us restaurant and discovering new favorite places along the way.

BROOKE HAUSER

Views of boats and the Boston skyline — plus a killer lobster roll. Belle Isle Seafood delivers, all right. Diane Bair

It’s not officially summer until you’ve feasted on seafood in the rough. When you can’t get to the Cape or Maine, head to Belle Isle Seafood in Winthrop, less than a mile from the Orient Heights T stop. Order the fried combo platter (haddock, clams, scallops, and shrimp), one of the generous lobster rolls, and maybe a cold beer, then grab a table outside by the water. Here, you can watch the planes fly in and out of Logan while you eat — a pleasure that only a city seafood shack can provide. 1 Main St., Winthrop, 617-567-1619, www.belleisleseafood.net. Cash only.

DEVRA FIRST

I love going to Castle Island in South Boston to walk the loop, take in the salty ocean breeze, and get some ice cream at Sullivan’s. There’s free parking, a playground, easy beach access, and the area is bustling with people in the summer. Bring your sunnies and go early to beat the crowd.

EMILY TURNER

I think my favorite spot in Boston is on George’s Island, behind Fort Warren on the northern side (the side furthest from the ferry terminal). Between the big back of the fort’s quasi-ruin and the outer wall that offers an overlook of the harbor, there is a long, narrow grassy area that is usually cool and shady. A few people picnic there, or marvel at the bulk of the fort, but mainly you can have that place to yourself, even on very hot days. With the walls rising up high on either side of you, the sounds of the boats in the harbor and the tourists in the fort fade. This spot is not a path to any other part of the island — it’s essentially a dead end. And so when you’re there the world simplifies: You’ve come to a spot with only grass, trees, sky, wind, light, and shadow. In those moments you easily could be on a slowly crumbling island in the Mediterranean. We’re in Boston? you say.

BRIAN BERGSTEIN

Sailing on the Charles is a transformative way to see the city, a complete departure from the typical rhythms of the day, and to enjoy the summer conditions to their fullest. And Tenshin-en (The Garden of the Heart of Heaven) — on the grounds of the Museum of Fine Arts — offers meditative tranquillity that blooms with beauty in the summer.

ALEX SPEIER

Earlier this month, a ceremony was held to tout a new public art exhibition called “Lot Lab” steps from the Charlestown Navy Yard. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

While most people think the end of the Freedom Trail is the USS Constitution, it’s really just the beginning. Exhausted and famished after walking the 2.5 miles red line that curves from Boston Common to Charlestown, most people might then hop the Orange Line or Charlestown ferry over to the Seaport for some much-needed rest. But summer is no time for rest. Why not stop by the Anchor, one pier over from the Constitution, where you can get a cool drink in the beer and wine garden and lounge in one of its many seating areas along Boston Harbor. With a full summer events calendar, there’s always something to do. After you’ve had a moment to rest and refresh, wander the sculpture exhibit by artist Michael Alfano that dots the Charlestown Navy Yard, and then make your way over to one of Boston’s best waterfront restaurants, Pier 6. With a stunning outdoor bar perfect for cocktails with friends, little nooks for romantic dining for two, and a second-story deck with Instagram-worthy views of downtown Boston, Pier 6 is Boston’s best-kept secret. Once you’ve had your fill, grab a free water shuttle at the marina just off the pier to East Boston’s Tall Ship for after-dinner drinks at one of the 245-foot ship’s mahogany bars or on the deck for a game of cornhole. Only then can you take one of Boston Launch Company’s complimentary ferry shuttles for a ride under the stars to the Seaport. Then you can rest.

AMY MacKINNON

This summer I’m looking forward to walking along Carson Beach, watching the dogs play fetch by the water, and high-fiving marathon runners. Definitely going to stop by Sullivan’s Castle Island for a hot dog and clam chowder!

MELISSA ROSALES



