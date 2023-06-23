Five things to do around Boston, June 26-July 9

Start off your week with Politics & Pride: From LGBTQ+ Marriage to Trans Rights. Political activists Arline Isaacson, Carmel Valentine, and Tanya Neslusan will discuss their work and the evolution of the LGBTQ+ rights movement. Held at the Massachusetts Historical Society and virtually. In-person reception at 5:30 p.m.; program at 6 p.m. Free for members and online attendees, $10 for others (discounts available). masshist.org

July 1

When the Lion Dances

Grab a friend and head over to the 18th annual Chinatown Main Street Summer Festival. Sample Asian street food as you take in the lion dance and Chinese folk dancing and peruse the arts and crafts for sale. Presented by the nonprofit Chinatown Main Street. Held at the Chinatown Gate (John F. Fitzgerald Surface Road and Beach Street intersection), from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. chinatownmainstreet.org

Opening July 1

Brilliant Artworks

Treat yourself to the new Matthew Wong: The Realm of Appearances exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts, featuring 40 of Wong’s colorful paintings. Self-taught, he drew inspiration from the Fauvists, 17th-century Qing period ink painters, and others. Celebrate the opening of the first museum exhibit dedicated to Wong, who died at age 35. Through February 18. Included in general admission to the museum: $27 for adults, $10 for ages 7 to 17, free for members and ages 6 and younger. mfa.org

July 4

Sound and Light

Pack a picnic dinner (check the website for what’s allowable) and head over to the Charles River Esplanade for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. Director Keith Lockhart will lead the 49th annual concert with performances from the Boston Pops Orchestra as well as R&B soul group En Vogue, Broadway’s Mandy Gonzalez, and country duo LoCash. Held at the Hatch Memorial Shell along the Charles River. The Oval, in front of the Hatch Shell, opens at noon. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and the fireworks begin at 10:30 p.m. Free. bso.org

July 7-July 8

Spice It Up

Get a taste of Jamaican culture at Boston JerkFest. At Saturday’s family-friendly event, savor dishes from 12 Caribbean restaurants and dance to live reggae with headliner Luciano The Messenjah. There will be a kids and culture stage, and for adults, a reggae bar with rum cocktails. Held at 145 North Harvard Street, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ticket prices vary, starting at $30 for adults, $5 for children. An adults-only rum and brew tasting is scheduled for Friday night; see bostonjerkfest.com for details.

