My essential Boston summer playlist from the ‘70s to the ‘90s

When I think about summers growing up in Boston, my mind flashes back to the house parties, cookouts, block parties, and barbecues I attended in the South End, Roxbury, and Dorchester. The songs being spun by DJs at Carter Playground, Derby Park (now Ramsay Park), Franklin Field, or the West Canton Street Fair were often by artists who had dominated the local talent-show circuit and got heavy play on local radio stations. This playlist honors the best of the local scene from the late ‘70s to early ‘90s — and, for me, still represents the sound of summer in Boston.

It’s impossible to have a Boston summer playlist without including the pride of Mission Hill, LaDonna Adrian Gaines. The infectious rhythm of “Bad Girls” was inescapable on the streets.

“In The Street” (1979), Prince Charles and The City Beat Band

Prince Charles and The City Beat Band Prince Charles Alexander was Boston’s answer to Prince Rogers Nelson — or the Prince. A musical prodigy from South End/Lower Roxbury, he made a Boston funk classic out of the gate.

“The Big Beat” (1980), Billy Squier

Billy Squier emerged from the Boston rock scene and his 1980 LP The Tale Of The Tape contained one of the foundational break beats that DJs would scratch for people to break-dance to and emcees to rap over.

“Play At Your Own Risk” (1982), Planet Patrol

When Arthur Baker and his partner John Robie produced the seminal “Planet Rock,” he saved an alternate version for vocalists from two Boston R&B groups. The new group, Planet Patrol, began making international hits like this immediately.

“Space Cowboy” (1983), Jonzun Crew

Fresh off the success of New Edition’s “Candy Girl,” producer-songwriters Maurice Starr and Michael Jonzun continued their hot streak by making one of the catchiest songs of the year.

“All Of Me For All Of You” (1985), 9.9

Margo Thunder, Leslie Jones, and Wanda Perry met in music class at Madison Park High School. After years making names for themselves on the Boston music scene, they joined forces and created this song featuring smooth vocals and a pulsating beat.

“Prove It, Boy” (1986), Picture Perfect

Another trio from Boston who sang like angels, Gennyfer Hall, Latamra Smith, and Dwana Billing dominated the Boston talent show circuit. They were signed by Atlantic Records and released this catchy lead single.

“Please Don’t Go Girl” (1988), New Kids On The Block

After Maurice Starr lost New Edition to MCA Records, he recruited a group of young Bostonians who loved dancing, performing, and singing. Hailing from Dorchester and Jamaica Plain, they proved themselves on the same circuit that their idols New Edition had.

“If It Isn’t Love” (1988), New Edition

New Edition teamed up with superstar songwriting-and-production duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. “If It Isn’t Love” became a smash that had everyone mimicking the dance moves from the video.

“My Prerogative” (1988), Bobby Brown

Not to be outdone, former New Edition member Bobby Brown recovered from a disappointing debut solo album by teaming up with upcoming new jack swing songwriter and producer Teddy Riley. The end result was this crossover smash.

“Make That Move” (1989), Finest Hour

Four guys from Boston looking to follow in the footsteps of New Edition began making a name for themselves in the Boston scene. Larry “Woo” Wedgeworth and Gordon “Megabucks” Worthy, who helped shape Boston’s R&B and soul/ funk sound, produced this new jack swing-flavored gem.

“Rated R” (1990), Ralph Tresvant

While most people remember Tresvant’s megahit lead single “Sensitivity,” the song making people dance was the opening track on his self-titled album. This was the Rizzy Moe who would bust rhymes in Orchard Park, letting everyone in Roxbury know he was still the same guy.

“Word To The Mutha” (1991, Radio Version), Bell Biv DeVoe f/Ralph Tresvant, Bobby Brown, and Johnny Gill

When Bel Biv DeVoe, featuring three founding members of New Edition, reunited the old group for a single, it was a major event. The six members returned to Roxbury as conquering heroes to film the video.

“I Got To Have It” (1991, Radio Version), Edo. G & Da Bulldogs

Edo. G’s career began as a teenager doing talent shows in Roxbury and Dorchester as part of the Fresh To Impress Crew, and later 3 Def Notes. Next, he formed Da Bulldogs, got a record deal, and released the first-ever Boston rap song to hit #1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Singles chart.

“It’s Alright” (1992), Classic Example

From another five member R&B vocal group that dominated the Boston talent show circuit, Classic Example’s single “It’s Alright” off the South Central film soundtrack remains an up-tempo new jack swing dance classic to this day.

Dart Adams is the author of Best Damn Hip Hop Writing: The Book of Dart and coauthor of the book Instead We Became Evil: A True Story Of Survival & Perseverance. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.