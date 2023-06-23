For sale: Homes with nearby boat-rental options

LOT SIZE 0.11 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $358,000 in 2003

PROS The backyard of this 1900 farmhouse abuts Cummings Park playground, while the front faces the Mystic River State Reservation, where Paddle Boston offers kayak and canoe rentals at the nearby Condon Shell. Honey-hued hardwood floors and dark wood trim accent the entry hall as well as the living and dining rooms at left. With its checkered vinyl flooring and sink alcove, the kitchen is retro, but intentionally so; the stove is antique, while the newer fridge and dishwasher just look the part. The bath, with mint green tile, is off the back mudroom. Upstairs, the largest of three bedrooms has double closets, including a walk-in with a window. There’s laundry in the basement, and a detached garage in front. CONS No upstairs bath.

The kitchen of 76 West Street, Medford. Handout

Leslie Ingram, Steve Bremis Realty Group, 617-571-3986, Lingram3523@gmail.com

$999,000

232 VERNON STREET / WAKEFIELD

The exterior of 232 Vernon Street, Wakefield. Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,350

LOT SIZE 0.17 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3

LAST SOLD FOR $492,000 in 2022

PROS This like-new 1875 Colonial near Wakefield Community Boating on Lake Quannapowitt has been so thoroughly rebuilt and expanded, only the basement belies its true age. Step into an entryway with an office nook at right; the living area left of the dramatic stairway is completely open, with hardwood floors and designer light fixtures (found throughout). The kitchen features sleek two-toned cabinets in wood and teal, along with a granite island. Sliders open to a deck and the big, mostly fenced yard, plus a detached garage and patio. A bath and bedroom round out the first floor. Upstairs, two bedrooms share a bath with laundry, while the primary suite has vaulted ceilings and a striking bath with brass fixtures. CONS Vernon Street is a busy road.

The kitchen and dining area of 232 Vernon Street, Wakefield. Handout

Jodi Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald & Associates, 781-439-1856, JodiFitzgerald.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.