These 5 must-have accessories make beach days even better in 2023

Beach tote
Ame & Lulu Sun & Sea tote, $56 at Curate Gift and Home, 451 Common Street, Belmont, 617-489-4438‚ facebook.com/curategiftandhome/
Beach chair
Summer Highlight Stripe Nauset recliner, $215 at Cape Cod Beach Chair Company, 1150 Old Queen Anne Road, Harwich, 774-237-7313‚ capecodbeachchair.com
Sunscreen
Badger Kids Mineral Sunscreen Cream, $15.95 at REI, 401 Park Drive, Boston, 617-236-0746, and other locations; rei.com
Shelter from the sun
Neso 1 printed beach tent, $104.99 at neso.com
Summer sandals
Ooahh Limited slide sandal for men and women, $79.95 at oofos.com (limited edition pattern online only)
