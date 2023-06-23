fb-pixel Skip to main content
These 5 must-have accessories make beach days even better in 2023

Gear up for summer days full of sun and sand with these great finds.

By Marni Elyse Katz Globe Correspondent,Updated June 23, 2023, 28 minutes ago

  1. Ame & Lulu Sun & Sea toteHandout

    Beach tote

    Ame & Lulu Sun & Sea tote, $56 at Curate Gift and Home, 451 Common Street, Belmont, 617-489-4438‚ facebook.com/curategiftandhome/

  2. Summer Highlight Stripe Nauset reclinerHandout

    Beach chair

    Summer Highlight Stripe Nauset recliner, $215 at Cape Cod Beach Chair Company, 1150 Old Queen Anne Road, Harwich, 774-237-7313‚ capecodbeachchair.com

  3. Badger Kids Mineral Sunscreen CreamHandout

    Sunscreen

    Badger Kids Mineral Sunscreen Cream, $15.95 at REI, 401 Park Drive, Boston, 617-236-0746, and other locations; rei.com

  4. Neso 1 printed beach tentHandout

    Shelter from the sun

    Neso 1 printed beach tent, $104.99 at neso.com

  5. Ooahh Limited slide sandal for men and womenHandout

    Summer sandals

    Ooahh Limited slide sandal for men and women, $79.95 at oofos.com (limited edition pattern online only)


Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

