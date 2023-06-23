The 25th Anniversary of Roxbury International Film Festival and the cinematic sisters who fuel it

Was it the nonstop wonder of “Fantasia,” and the way it pushed the boundaries of what is possible on-screen? Or might it have been Pearl Bailey and Cab Calloway on stage for “Hello, Dolly!” so soulful and beautifully Black?

Perhaps it was both, so unbelievable to see as a little Black girl in Boston, that stirred something deep in Lisa Simmons.

It was the big, theater magic sparking her path to one day lead the Roxbury International Film Festival, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this summer. The festival, running through July 2, celebrates the work of people of color from around the world.

Lisa, along with her sister Alison, curate 12 days of films, workshops, and fellowship. In-person and online, the message is community, access, representation, and empowerment.

On Tuesday, opening night, the sisters celebrated what was, what is, and what will be in a room filled with filmmakers and local legends like Topper Carew and Kim Janey.

They paid homage to their humble start as a one-day event: Dudley Film Festival, a collaboration between The Color of Film Collaborative started by Lisa and Michael Trent and Candelaria Silva Collins of ACT Roxbury.

Local filmmakers of color, boxed out by tropes, weren’t being accepted into other festivals. Black actors weren’t landing roles. Lisa, Trent and Silva Collins started the festival as a way to showcase talent and stories mainstream fests didn’t yet value.

The first film they screened was 1997′s “Squeeze,” by Roxbury native Robert Patton-Spruill, who joked that back then all the festival could afford was one sub sandwich split eight ways. To mark their silver celebration, opening night featured a buffet of Black food and Black people, as they showed Patton-Spruill’s classic once again.

“Driving here today, I had to pinch myself,” Patton-Spruill said. “When I see all the work done by so many who worked so hard so long and for so little, and to see what’s here now is absolutely amazing. Now this area is a cultural hub instead of downtrodden and depressed.”

Lisa Simmons, artistic and executive director of the Roxbury Film Festival, celebrates 25 years of the event. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Over time, what started as the Dudley Film Festival became the Roxbury Film Festival and grew into the Roxbury International Film Festival. Along the way, names and faces behind the fest have changed, but Lisa remains committed. And for more than a decade, her sister has been her partner in getting it all done.

“People will say, ‘You work with your sister,” Lisa said. “And I’m like, I can’t even imagine my life without my sister.”

Lisa is a lover of rom-coms and family dramedies. Alison is a Trekkie, passionate about sci-fi and making room for afrofuturism. They both love to lift the Black creative.

Anike Tourse believes because of them and the festival, creatives have a place where you can be yourself. Her film, “America’s Family,” won best narrative feature in last year’s festival. Now, it has distribution and is slated for limited theatrical release.

“Lisa and Alison truly believe in my voice and you need that more than money,” she said. “It doesn’t always feel that way, but if you have people to stand by you and say what you do is important, the money will eventually come.”

Collaboration, celebration, and community are at the center of everything the sisters do. Screenings take place online and in multiple spaces, from Hibernian Hall to Northeastern to the Museum of Fine Arts. There are script readings, panel discussions, acting workshops, business talks, and most importantly, empowering one another.

“If it hadn’t been for Alison and Lisa encouraging me, I wouldn’t be the producer I am today,” said Nerissa Williams Scott, who is also treasurer of Secret Society of Black Creatives, building a pipeline for people of color in the industry.

“In order to be creative properly, you have to collaborate, you have to build bridges and roads to other people for other people with other people. How do you learn your weaknesses and your strengths if you live in a silo? You have to be a part of people, let people be a part of you. That’s the beauty of art,” she said.

A first-timer to the festival, Collin Knight said it was the idea of sharing Black narratives that made him come.

“It’s about telling our stories as Black people,” said Knight, founder of Live Like a Local Tours Boston. “Our stories are not being told enough. We need as many mediums as possible. I remember watching ‘Squeeze’ as a kid and being super proud we had a story that covered our Boston, not Charleston or South Boston, but us.”

Former mayor Kim Janey, who was there on opening night, said the festival is essential to the city.

“Twenty-five years of centering the experiences of filmmakers in our community, of art in our community, of connecting people of African descent all over the diaspora, is particularly special. As a Roxbury girl raised in rich black soil, I couldn’t be more proud,” Janey said.

The festival is more than films. The festival is a door to new ways of seeing and dreaming.

Like those theater experiences the Simmons sisters had as little Black girls, the Roxbury International Film Festival stretches the lines of what is possible for Black creatives and rallies us around imagination.

Cultivating creativity and wandering through our wonder together allows us to break boundaries, to be audacious enough to see ourselves as Black mermaids, to build worlds never seen. That type of vision makes room for real world change, too.

Cultivating creativity and wandering through our wonder together allows us to break boundaries, to be audacious enough to see ourselves as Black mermaids, to build worlds never seen. That type of vision makes room for real world change, too.













Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com