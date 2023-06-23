Although reproductive rights are protected in Rhode Island, there’s a lot to do where abortion access is not assured

It has been a year since the Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade was overturned, and the repercussions continue to reverberate throughout the country. The reversal of this historic ruling, which had protected the right to have an abortion, for almost half a century, ignited a devastating battle over reproductive rights. As we reflect on the impact of this landmark decision and the progress we’ve made in Rhode Island, it is crucial to recognize the ongoing fight for reproductive autonomy and the consequences individuals are facing across the country. Though our rights are protected in Rhode Island, there is a lot we can do to help others whose access to abortion and reproductive health services are in jeopardy.
The reversal of Roe v. Wade has resulted in a patchwork of reproductive rights across the United States. In states with conservative legislatures, restrictive measures have been implemented, severely limiting access to safe and legal abortions. This has disproportionately affected marginalized communities, who already face additional barriers to health care and bear the brunt of these restrictive laws. Our national health care system is already in crisis, and abortion restrictions are causing additional strains. Many individuals, especially those in rural or low-income areas, struggle to access essential reproductive health care services, including contraception, abortion care, and comprehensive sex education. Without the protection of Roe, the situation has become even more dire, as significantly more individuals are forced to travel long distances, face financial hardships, and/or resort to unsafe methods in a desperate search for proper reproductive care.
In Rhode Island, we have been working tirelessly to ensure that access to abortion and broader reproductive health care remains not only legal but widely accessible. This anniversary falls at the end of one of the most significant legislative sessions for reproductive rights that Rhode Island has seen in a generation. The passage of the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, the codification of the Affordable Care Act, and the other victories this session stand as a testament to the ongoing support of reproductive freedom by Rhode Island’s elected officials, and another example of how when we fight, we win.
One year later, through the tireless work of grassroots movements, reproductive justice organizations, and advocates on the front lines, we can remain confident and optimistic regarding the state of reproductive rights in my home state of Rhode Island. However, the fight for reproductive autonomy is far from over. It requires continued mobilization, advocacy, and the recognition that reproductive rights are human rights. We must move forward united in safeguarding the rights and choices of all individuals, ensuring a future where reproductive freedom is no longer in jeopardy.
Vimala Phongsavanh is the senior director of external affairs for Planned Parenthood Votes! Rhode Island.