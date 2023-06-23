Although reproductive rights are protected in Rhode Island, there’s a lot to do where abortion access is not assured

It has been a year since the Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade was overturned, and the repercussions continue to reverberate throughout the country. The reversal of this historic ruling, which had protected the right to have an abortion, for almost half a century, ignited a devastating battle over reproductive rights. As we reflect on the impact of this landmark decision and the progress we’ve made in Rhode Island, it is crucial to recognize the ongoing fight for reproductive autonomy and the consequences individuals are facing across the country. Though our rights are protected in Rhode Island, there is a lot we can do to help others whose access to abortion and reproductive health services are in jeopardy.

The reversal of Roe v. Wade has resulted in a patchwork of reproductive rights across the United States. In states with conservative legislatures, restrictive measures have been implemented, severely limiting access to safe and legal abortions. This has disproportionately affected marginalized communities, who already face additional barriers to health care and bear the brunt of these restrictive laws. Our national health care system is already in crisis, and abortion restrictions are causing additional strains. Many individuals, especially those in rural or low-income areas, struggle to access essential reproductive health care services, including contraception, abortion care, and comprehensive sex education. Without the protection of Roe, the situation has become even more dire, as significantly more individuals are forced to travel long distances, face financial hardships, and/or resort to unsafe methods in a desperate search for proper reproductive care.