Authorities searching for inmate who failed to return to pre-release center in Boston

By Claire Law Globe Correspondent,Updated June 23, 2023, 1 hour ago

Authorities are searching for a man living at the Boston Pre-Release Center who did not return to the minimum-security correctional facility after his work assignment in Boston, the Department of Corrections said Friday evening in a series of tweets.

Jesus Garcia, reported to work this morning, left his work assignment, and failed to check in with the facility Friday afternoon, the tweets said.

Garcia is a man in his late 50s with brown hair, brown eyes, standing at 5 feet 6 inches, the tweets said.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers, the tweets said. His last known location was on Causeway Street.

Anyone who sees Garcia is advised to not approach him, and instead contact the department’s Office of Investigative Services at 508-473-9509 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 508-422-3480.


