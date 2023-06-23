Authorities searching for inmate who failed to return to pre-release center in Boston

Authorities are searching for a man living at the Boston Pre-Release Center who did not return to the minimum-security correctional facility after his work assignment in Boston, the Department of Corrections said Friday evening in a series of tweets.

Jesus Garcia, reported to work this morning, left his work assignment, and failed to check in with the facility Friday afternoon, the tweets said.

Garcia is a man in his late 50s with brown hair, brown eyes, standing at 5 feet 6 inches, the tweets said.