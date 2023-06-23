Controversy shrouds Boston Latin Academy

Smith, a onetime finalist for state teacher of the year, has generated a firestorm at the highly regarded exam school over his zeal for change and other issues that led to 85 percent of the Faculty Senate voting no confidence in him. Teachers and a number of parents accuse Smith of a top-down leadership style, mishandling school discipline, and mismanagement.

Likely not finding its way to that resume: alienating most of the teachers in the building.

In his two years as head of Boston Latin Academy, Gavin Smith has a list of accomplishments that would do the resume of any first-time principal proud: expanded Advanced Placement courses, new grading policy, and more books and instructional materials that reflect the racial background of students.

A scheduling fiasco last fall left scores of students without enough classes or with the wrong classes on the first day of school, and it took months to fix it.

Gavin Smith, the head of school for Boston Latin Academy, in 2021. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Then in November the school accidentally posted the name of every student on its website, including personal information such as racial background, grades, disciplinary marks, and disability status. Releasing such information without parental consent violates federal student privacy laws.

But Smith has supporters, including many parents and a small core of faculty, who credit him for much-needed changes in the pursuit of equity and having a knack for connecting with students. He also has backing where he needs it most: Superintendent Mary Skipper.

The dispute at the 1,700-student school, the second largest in the district, highlights the delicate terrain a top leader must navigate in implementing change at one the city’s exam schools, where devotion to tradition is almost sacred and tampering with it is often greeted with resistance.

Latin Academy has had other epic public feuds between faculty and administration. Nine years ago, teachers raised many concerns about evaluations, retaliation, and overall academic direction, prompting an investigation by the school department and an eventual exodus of top administrators. Smith is the sixth person to lead Latin Academy in the last 10 years.

Some question whether BPS leaders are partly to blame for what they say is a culture that doesn’t encourage principals to work collaboratively.

“Maybe Mr. Smith is collateral damage,” said Teresa Pregizer, whose son is in the eighth grade. “But our kids are the ones who are paying the price.”

Smith intends to stay at Latin Academy, according to BPS, while the faculty have intensified their campaign to get rid of him.

On Wednesday, faculty launched their latest effort, turning out at a Boston School Committee meeting where they presented a letter outlining their concerns. Chief among them: They accused Smith of having a tendency to investigate faculty for “unsubstantiated claims,” including some that appear to based on age or gender, leading to “a culture of fear and retaliation.”

Students created posters while protesting during the school period on Thursday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Other concerns included the scheduling problems and a lack of clear protocols to address student behavioral and safety issues.

“BLA students deserve leadership ... that supports their intellectual and personal growth and their physical safety,” Sonya White Hope, a music teacher at Latin Academy, who supported the no-confidence vote, told the School Committee on Wednesday. “As teachers, our first priority is always creating inspiring learning environments. However, when the environment changes to one where school leadership makes educators feel fearful, that is not good for anyone.”

Smith supporters fired back, describing him as an inspiring and supportive educator. Manuela Medina, BLA’s family liaison, said it is the faculty who are creating a toxic work environment.

“I have felt shunned by the teachers at BLA” because of her support for Smith, she said. “I do not feel welcome walking into the school as people stop talking when I’m around, or walk the other way.”

Drew Echelson, chief of schools and accountability, said the district is working with Smith, faculty, and the community to find common ground. Skipper also met with faculty on June 15 over Zoom.

“Gavin is working very hard to confront some things that need to improve in many of our BPS schools,” Echelson said. “We have to ensure our students have access to high-quality instructional materials and that those instructional materials are culturally affirming and [have] content to which our students can connect, and in a very prestigious school that often operates based on history and how things have always been, that can sometimes be a challenge.”

Smith said he is up for the challenge, saying it offers him an opportunity to reflect and grow.

“I want to really look into what our most marginalized students need and make sure that every member of the BLA community can access the world-renowned education we provide, and that every student in Boston has a desire to attend this high school,” he said in a statement.

Smith worked at Boston’s other exam schools. He was a principal fellow at Boston Latin School in the Fenway for a year and previously taught science at the O’Bryant School of Math and Science in Roxbury.

When he took the helm in 2021, Smith faced two major undertakings: get the school ready for the return of all students to in-person learning five days a week during the pandemic, while addressing significant loss of student learning.

That effort came against the backdrop of a new temporary admission policy for the exam schools, which dropped an entrance test and instead awarded seats by academic grades and ZIP code. The change resulted in a more diverse population, including those with disabilities and those not fluent in English.

Smith worked to make the school welcoming for all students, but many faculty say they are alarmed by the number of incidents of misbehavior and fights among students, which occasionally warranted police intervention. Among the most high-profile cases: A student was sent to the hospital in January after a fight broke out between students, and a small plastic bag of bullets was found in May 2022 at the school.

The scheduling woes last fall extended into at least November, even after the central office intervened. It’s not clear what went awry at Latin Academy and how many students were affected.

Amid all this, tensions were building between faculty and Smith, as they disagreed over the academic direction of the school and other issues.

Sherry Jackson, who has taught in BPS for 32 years, said Smith grew frustrated when she disagreed with him on various topics and consequently transferred her last year from the 11th and 12th grades, where she taught English for more than a decade, to the eighth grade, where students were known to be disruptive.

Some older students launched an online petition on her behalf, but Smith was unpersuaded. Jackson says she has filed an age discrimination complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

“The action taken by teachers is not based on his race but his inability to lead the school effectively,” said Jackson, who, like Smith, is Black. Smith supporters have suggested that racism is behind the discontent, although many educators of color have raised concerns about his leadership.

Jackson is among a group of older teachers, faculty say, that Smith appears to be targeting. However, a review by the BPS Office of Equity did not substantiate any allegations of age-base discrimination, according to BPS.

Some parents also are dissatisfied with Smith’s performance. In February, dozens of parents sent a letter to Skipper outlining several concerns, including the class scheduling problems, the student data breach, and student misconduct.

One of those parents, Alishia Hicks, said the BLA administration did not do enough to help students ease back into in-person learning. Her daughter, a first-year student in the fall of 2021, struggled with the curriculum and felt lost; two years later, Hicks said she still doesn’t feel safe there, noting student misconduct.

“She’s heartbroken,” Hicks said, adding her daughter doesn’t want to leave the school because she worked hard to get in.

Other parents have a more favorable view of Smith.

“I commend Gavin for continuing to put himself in front of parent groups and answering incredibly difficult questions about his leadership,” Kyle Robidoux, whose daughter is in the ninth grade, said in an interview.

He also said he appreciates how Smith is making bold changes, such as expanding access to AP classes.

Students also are split over Smith’s leadership, while others just want a sense of community back.

”Every student in that building should be feeling that the tension in our community isn’t affecting their learning or safety, yet it is,” said Grace Maldonado, a junior.

Alana Laforest, the incoming sophomore student council representative, said she doesn’t want Latin Academy to continue the cycle of “consistently throwing out headmasters whenever we get a little bit of dispute internally” and called for more transparency.

“Because of the fact that Mr. Smith is a Black man in power, it sort of allows students of color to see themselves in their school leadership,” said Laforest, who is Black. ”To get rid of that without finding any other sort of solution ... is incredibly sad.”

