Conflict over GOP fundraiser in N.H. underscores Trump-DeSantis rift

Melissa Blasek left the group Thursday, just hours after they issued a statement accusing DeSantis of attempting to “pull focus” away from Trump and the Lilac Luncheon in Concord, N.H., by scheduling a town hall in Hollis, N.H., at the same time. The two venues are roughly 40 miles apart, and tickets for the luncheon had already sold out. Still, the federation called on DeSantis to reschedule his town hall.

The flare-up and fallout underscore how the rift between Trump and DeSantis is shaping politics at the ground level ahead of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation GOP primary in January. And it carries implications for local elections as well.

At least two members of the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women have stepped down from their posts after the organization on Thursday publicly rebuked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for booking an event at the same time that his political rival, former president Donald Trump, was to headline a federation fundraiser.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“Clearly this is motivated by the Trump campaign and it is bewildering to me that our president would take part in such a cheap campaign stunt,” Blasek wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Another member, Kate Day, resigned from her position as public relations chair for the federation’s advisory board. She said she was not consulted about the statement and “vehemently” disagrees with it.

“Although not consulted, as PR chair I would have advised against any negative statement against a candidate thereby violating our NHFRW policy,” she wrote in a tweet.

Blasek, a former state representative from Merrimack, said the group’s statement ran afoul of the federation’s commitment to remain neutral throughout the primary.

“I just can’t imagine why they thought this was a good idea. … This felt very dramatic and very much like some type of Trump camp political stunt that the board unfortunately fell for,” she said.

Advertisement

“I found it sanctimonious,” she added. “Which is ironic coming from a women’s organization who’s hosting a candidate who’s known for his sexist remarks.”

Blasek said she voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, but now favors DeSantis, who she said has far better odds of defeating President Biden in 2024.

“I don’t typically support (a candidate) this early on,” she said, “but I am supporting DeSantis because I do not believe that Donald Trump is electable, and I want to win elections.”

Blasek emphasized the plural: elections. Like some others in New Hampshire who have endorsed DeSantis, she said Republicans need to nominate someone stronger than Trump to win key state-level races as well.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, right, addresses a gathering with his wife, Casey, during a campaign event, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Rochester, N.H. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

“I know how people vote,” she said. “People vote by party based on the people at the top of the ticket. You’ve got to have strong candidates at the top of the ticket if you want Republicans to win down-ballot.”

NHFRW President Elizabeth Girard and other members of the NHFRW leadership did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment. But the group’s communications director, Victoria Sullivan, defended the federation’s actions on social media.

“Competing events is just not good for anyone,” Sullivan tweeted. “I hope moving forward people do coordinate and are respectful of other events. That coordination benefits the candidates and the voters.”

Trump’s campaign sent out an email blast calling attention to the Lilac Luncheon conflict, but a spokesperson declined to comment. A spokesperson for the DeSantis campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

The luncheon, first held in 1944, is the group’s largest annual fund-raiser. The event has welcomed former presidents in the past and was headlined last year by former vice president Mike Pence, who is also running in the 2024 Republican primary. The group said it plans to host all of the major candidates before the first-in-the-nation primary in January.

Samantha Gross of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.