FBI arrests N.H. woman charged with participating in Jan. 6 breach of US Captiol

Cindy Young, of Bristol, N.H., was arrested by federal agents on Friday , according to the FBI Boston Division. She is accused of joining the mob that forced its way past police and broke into the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

A New Hampshire woman is facing federal charges for allegedly breaching the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 after attending former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally,

Investigators collected images and video allegedly showing Young outside and inside the capitol after attending Trump’s rally, according to a copy of the arrest warrant. Young later identified herself in the images during an interview with investigators, according to the warrant.

Young took a bus from Massachusetts to Washington, D.C., that was organized by the group Super Happy Fun America to attend the rally, according to court documents. She told investigators she paid $75 for the roundtrip.

Investigators say she admitted to going on the capitol grounds where “things got crazy” and later followed the group into the capitol, according to the documents.

Young also admitted to entering the Capitol building and “stated her goal was to get to the hearing room so that her voice might be heard,” investigators wrote in the complaint attached to the warrant.

Young was seen moving through the capitol carrying an American flag and a Trump flag, according to the papers. Images showed her taking pictures inside the Capitol Rotunda and standing in a crowd outside the chamber doors, according to the documents.

Young is seen in the images wearing a bright red jacket and a Trump 2020 scarf, which she later allowed investigators to photograph during an interview in February, according to the documents.

Young was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restrict building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings, according to court papers.

Young appeared in federal court in Concord, N.H., on Friday but the case will be adjudicated in Washington, D.C.

Young was assigned a public defender. Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The FBI Boston Division has arrested 26 people in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the capitol, the agency said in a statement.

Young is the second New Hampshire resident arrested this week as part of the investigation.

On Sunday, 22-year-old Richard Zachary Ackerman of Salem, N.H., was arrested by the FBI on charges of allegedly assaulting police during the insurrection and taking an officer’s helmet to keep as a “war trophy,” according to officials.

The attack on the US Capitol, which unfolded in the waning days of Trump’s presidency following his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, has resulted in more than 1,000 arrests in nearly all 50 states. The riot forced members of Congress to evacuate the building and delayed the certification of the vote.

