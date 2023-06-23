Federal lawsuit accuses City of Woonsocket of selling HUD-owned home, allowing string of buyers to profit

The newly renovated three-family home at 294 Rhode Island Ave. was owned by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development when the city sold the property to recover unpaid real estate taxes in 2019, according to a federal lawsuit the agency filed in Rhode Island District Court earlier this month.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Officials in Woonsocket have been accused by the federal government of selling a house the city never owned, ultimately enabling a string of buyers to profit from purchasing or flipping the property over the course of four years.

The suit, which the Globe obtained, alleges that in April 2019 the city sold the property for $27,784, the cost of its unpaid taxes, to Reservoir Adventures LLC. In November 2022, Reservoir sold the property to Jorge L. Jorge, who lives in Texas, for $275,000. Six months later, Jorge flipped the property, selling it to Tanya A. Mayumbo for $525,000.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The string of buyers “have been unjustly enriched to the detriment of the United States,” the agency claims in court documents. Along with the city, each buyer is named in HUD’s lawsuit, which brings four counts against the defendants that include violating the US Constitution, unjust enrichment, and trespassing. HUD seeks a declaratory judgment that it owns the Rhode Island Avenue property, a nullification of the sale, and wants the multi-family home returned to the agency.

Advertisement

HUD also alleges that the Rhode Island Superior Court lacked jurisdiction when it wrongly divested HUD of the property and handed Reservoir Adventures the title to the house a year after the city’s auction. Court spokeswoman Lexi Kriss said the issue of jurisdiction “is to be litigated by the parties,” and declined to comment further.

Reservoir, Jorge, and Mayumbo “are not, and have never been, rightful owners of the property,” the suit says. HUD asked Woonsocket officials to take all necessary actions to vacate the property.

Advertisement

City Solicitor Michael J. Lepizzera Jr. told the Globe that he is in the early stages of his due diligence process and “is going to take [HUD] at their word right now.” He has spoken with Assistant US Attorney Mary Rogers, who is representing HUD in the case, which he calls “very, very complicated.” Lepizzera, who was hired by the city in December, said he is sifting through the property’s mortgage and title paperwork, to piece together the ownership history.

In 2006, a man purchased the home for $275,575 with a federally-insured mortgage, and in 2013 JPMorgan Chase Bank, the mortgagee, initiated a foreclosure. The bank purchased the property for $93,960 and then submitted an insurance claim to HUD for its losses. HUD was given the title to the property in February 2015 after the agency paid JPMorgan $258,637 in insurance benefits. In June 2015, HUD conveyed the title back to JPMorgan, and the bank conveyed the title back to HUD in October 2017, according to paperwork submitted to Rhode Island District Court.

The numerous title changes between JPMorgan and HUD “doesn’t make any sense,” said Lepizzera. “Why does the property keeping flipping back and forth?”

HUD claims in its suit that it never received a notice of the city’s April 2019 sale of the property to Reservoir Adventures, nor, HUD alleges, was it contacted in a Superior Court case that officially handed the property’s title to Reservoir Adventures. Court documents show that only the previous owner, JPMorgan, had been alerted by city and court officials.

Advertisement

Jeffrey Baker, who owns Reservoir Adventures, regularly purchases real estate at city auctions in Woonsocket and said he was unaware of its rightful owner.

“We were not aware that the Department of Housing and Urban Development had an interest in the property,” wrote Baker in an email to the Globe. “We had a reasonable expectation that the City of Woonsocket would conduct the auction in full compliance with all state and federal statutes.”

In typical tax sales in Rhode Island, a court appoints three different lawyers that are independent of both parties to conduct due diligence and ensure all parties have been alerted. “It’s amazing to me that those checks and balances didn’t work here,” Lepizzera said.

But according to federal law and court rulings that go back to at least 1960, property owned by the federal government, including the multi-family home in this suit, cannot be seized by any government authority.

The National Housing Act does allow state and local governments to tax HUD-owned properties. But under the Doctrine of Sovereign Immunity, land owned by the federal government cannot be subjected to a “forced sale” by any state or local government to recover unpaid taxes or fees, as was done in this case. States and local governments are also not allowed to sell a federally-owned property for unpaid taxes, even if HUD ignored state or local sale notices.

Advertisement

Lepizzera acknowledged that the tax sale “appears” to have taken place when HUD was the owner of the property. What remains unclear, he said, is which party was delinquent on their taxes.

“The fact that HUD owned the property at the time the property was sold at tax sale does not necessarily mean that the city billed HUD real property taxes,” he said. “The outstanding taxes could have been prior taxes levied against the prior owner (including the private owner and private lender) who were not exempt from local taxation.”

It’s also unclear when it was that HUD realized there was a tax sale on its property and if any representative from the agency was in charge of overseeing the property at that time. HUD spokesman Bruce Brodoff declined further comment “due to the active litigation regarding this property.”

Records obtained by the Globe also show that after the city sold the property for unpaid taxes, the city continued sending correspondence to HUD regarding the property, and holding it responsible for violations.

More than two years after the property was auctioned by the city, a Woonsocket housing inspector sent HUD a letter that identified seven violations, such as potential lead hazards and damaged or missing windows. Failure to comply would result in legal action, the letter said, and a minimum $250 fine.

It’s unclear what transpired at the property in response to the violations. In a recent real estate listing, the house appears to have new siding, and the inside has been completely renovated.

Advertisement

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.