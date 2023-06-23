The fight over shore access in R.I. isn’t over, even after passage of landmark bill

The sign marked a public path to the shore on Calef Avenue at the end of Louise Avenue. This public-access path was first designated in the early 1980s, but you wouldn’t know it if you saw it in person — until June 13, when town workers drilled a smallish sign into a tallish post as members of the town’s Coastal Access Improvement Committee and the state’s Coastal Resources Management Council looked on. The sign is an interim one until it’s replaced with a permanent version, or until, some joked during the installation, vandals rip it down.

NARRAGANSETT — Last week, a few people who are more engaged in shore access than the average Rhode Islander gathered at the end of a street in Point Judith to witness the installation of a sign.

It was one sign — literally — of the continued efforts to address shore access in the state, and the continued challenges of doing so, even after the General Assembly’s passage of major legislation on the topic this year.

Rhode Island’s state Constitution, which almost certainly is the only one in the country to mention the right to gather seaweed, explicitly guarantees people the right to access the shore. But how close to the water do you have to be to exercise those rights? The General Assembly passed legislation this year moving that line significantly further inland, by dozens or scores of feet depending on the exact location, over what’s been enforced as the law for decades. It’s now awaiting action from the governor and then, inevitably, lawsuits from property owners who say it’s unconstitutional.

But that’s lateral access. The bill did not directly expand the right to get to the shore in the first place, or what’s sometimes called perpendicular access. (There will be no more geometry.)

Efforts are going on locally in places like Narragansett. The Coastal Access Improvement Committee, which advocated for the sign at Calef and Louise, can serve as a model for the state, according to CRMC policy analyst Leah Feldman. Even beyond the possible courtroom action over lateral access, perpendicular access will keep on making waves.

“You gotta get down there, right?” Feldman said.

But as the tide comes in, it also recedes (or vice versa, depending on your perspective). The week after the sign installation in Narragansett, the Town Council voted to impose new three-hour seasonal parking limits on Ocean Road and some other streets. The town did balk at a proposal to add certain new residency time limits in the town beach parking lots.

Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski said the parking limits probably won’t be ready for implementation this season. The council will work with the town manager to tweak it as necessary, Dzwierzynski said, but it did get final passage. Local businesses and residents raised concerns, but Dzwierzynski said the council also heard from people who supported it. Turning over the parking spots more quickly could be a benefit, Dzwierzynski argued.

“I know when I have tried to meet up at the wall during the summer, there are never any spots to be had,” Dzwierzynski said in an e-mail.

It’s nevertheless become a sore spot in town not just for shore access — the popular town beach is within sight of Ocean Road — but for people who live on nearby streets.

This push-pull can be seen all around Rhode Island. A few miles away from where some people put up a sign in Narragansett, and from where no-parking signs might eventually go up, others are trying to take one big one down.

If you’ve been to the Charlestown Town Beach and walked toward South Kingstown, you’ve probably seen it. It says, “Town beach property ends here. Private property beyond this point. No trespassing.” There are signs all up and down the beach there, but this one is bigger than most, and has a bit of a place in shore access history: In 2019, Charlestown resident Scott Keeley was arrested nearby while collecting seaweed.

Keeley recently raised issues about the sign with the CRMC, which issues permits for things like signage close to the shore. The CRMC has said it’s constrained from doing anything about what signs actually say, but it can do something about where they’re placed. There is a CRMC permit for a sign there, but according to a letter that went out to the property owners there this month, the sign that actually exists is larger than permitted — apparently by a significant margin. An inspection also found new snow fencing that was installed without a permit.

State Senator Victoria Gu, who represents the area and worked on this particular issue, had proposed legislation that would have added misleading signs to an already-existing state law preventing people from blocking rights-of-way. It did not pass, but the topic remains important, Gu said.

“Signage is an issue generally,” Gu said. “When there’s misleading signage that makes you think you can’t access the shoreline, that’s a cause for concern.”

Keeley, meanwhile, noted that the original application was to protect the dunes, not to block access — which is what its size and wording would seem to do. Keeley is arranging for some signs of his own, including a July 1 event on Charlestown Beach where people will bring their own signs to the beach and a plane will tow a banner all around the state that says, “The RI Shore is Not Private.”

“I would hope the new legislation would encourage people to get out there and enjoy the Rhode Island shore,” Keeley said, but there also needs to be an education component — hence the plane banner.

Go one more town over into Westerly and you’ll see yet another sign of this ongoing dispute. State Attorney General Peter Neronha is seeking to intervene in a legal battle before the Coastal Resources Management Council over whether a would-be access path called Spring Avenue Extension should actually be a public right-of-way. Neronha says yes.

The Weekapaug Fire District, which controls the land there, argues that it isn’t. The fire district has lately fired back at Neronha, an indication — a sign, if you will — that the gloves are coming off. In a filing, the district said Neronha’s attempt to formally intervene should be rejected, and accused him of having a political motive.

“Whether a farm in Foster, a garden in Woonsocket, a path in Westerly or a sweeping lawn in Jamestown, we believe that Rhode Islanders have the right to determine who is invited to use their property,” moderator Bob McCann said in an e-mail.

Whatever else happens with the shore access legislation, that’ll be before the CRMC on Tuesday.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.