Former N.H. lawmaker charged with distributing child sex abuse images

Nashua police announced Thursday that Laughton was arrested on a warrant after detectives investigated “a juvenile matter” at “a local facility.”

Stacie Marie Laughton, 39, of Derry waived arraignment Friday and was placed in preventive detention after she was charged with four felony counts of distributing child sex abuse images, according to New Hampshire court records.

A former member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives has been charged with distributing sexually explicit images of children.

Sergeant John Cinelli declined to elaborate on the case against Laughton, and a police affidavit filed with additional information to justify Laughton’s arrest remained under seal Friday afternoon in Hillsborough County Superior Court’s southern district.

Nashua police announced separately on Thursday that Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson had also been arrested on felony charges involving child sex abuse images. Nashua detectives investigated allegations that Groves “had committed crimes involving underage children,” then they notified federal Homeland Security Investigations, according to the announcement.

Cinelli said the two press releases have “a connection” with each other, but he declined discuss the nature of that connection. He noted that Groves is now the subject of a federal criminal proceeding.

Groves is being prosecuted in both state and federal court for allegedly taking nude photographs of young children while working at Creative Minds daycare in Tyngsborough, Mass., and sharing the images with at least one other person. She is being held without bail.

The publicly available court records do not specify whether Laughton has been accused of involvement in Groves’ alleged activity, but a bail order in Laughton’s case specifies that she must refrain from contacting Creative Minds, the daycare center in Tyngsborough.

Laughton, a Democrat who had represented Nashua before relocating to Derry, resigned from the House in December after being arrested last fall on stalking and harassment charges.

Laughton made electoral history in 2012 as the state’s first openly transgender lawmaker, but she resigned before her term began. She hadn’t completed the terms of her sentence for a credit card fraud conviction, so she was deemed ineligible for public office at that time.

Laughton has faced additional legal troubles, including a conviction in 2015 for reporting a bomb threat at a hospital. But she won a seat in the House again in 2020 and won re-election in 2022, but she resigned without being sworn in for the current two-year term.

The public defender assigned to Laughton’s case did not immediately respond Friday afternoon to a request for comment.





