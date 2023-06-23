The boy who broke the greasy pole

Rich Hopkins was himself a two-time winner of Gloucester’s fabled greasy pole competition, one of seven champions in his extended family. And already, young Derek loved going to St. Peter’s Fiesta each June to watch the “walkers” attempt to cross a greased telephone pole extending 40 feet over the ocean to grab a flag nailed to the end.

“Kids have jungle gyms in their yard,” he remembered thinking. “What if instead we had a greasy pole?”

GLOUCESTER — When Derek Hopkins was 4 years old, his father came home one day with a huge PVC pipe hanging off the back of his truck. It had been sitting around at a job site where Rich Hopkins had been working, and each time he looked at it, a thought went through his mind.

So Rich Hopkins built a miniature replica of the greasy pole platform that sits just off Pavilion Beach, attached the pipe, lubed it up with some dish soap, then stepped on to show his son how the champs did it.

A family photo of Derek Hopkins when he was 4 years old shows him walking across a pole in his backyard, with a flag and pole attached at the end. Family photo

“I took two steps and wiped out hard,” Rich remembered. “And I never went on it again. That thing was way too slippery.”

At least too slippery for him.

Eighteen years later, Derek Hopkins is considered by many to be the most talented walker in greasy pole history, a prodigy who has won all four times he’s entered, each time getting the flag with ease on his first attempt. Most winners end up diving for the flag as they’re falling. Hopkins walks right off the end of the pole like it’s no problem. That is except for the time he stopped at the end and posed for photos.

“He looks like he could walk another 40 feet,” said Samo Frontiero, a two-time champion who walked the pole for 33 years. “It’s abnormal. I’ve seen the best. I’ve walked with the best. And there’s never been anyone like him.”

Derek Hopkins demonstrated how he takes his first step on the greasy pole as he stood on his pool deck at home. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

When Frontiero greeted Hopkins on a recent day, he told the story of the first time he laid eyes on his talent, in a video on Facebook when Hopkins was a teenager. The greasy pole competition had just finished, and as the winner was swimming in, Hopkins and some friends swam out to the platform to sneak in a walk in the grease before they got chased off.

“The winner was getting carried up the beach, but you look in the background and this kid walks to the end of the pole, stops, then turns around and walks back to the platform!” Frontiero shouted.

Hopkins, who is 22 now, takes the compliments in stride. Such things have become a part of his life in this famed fishing port, where the greasy pole has been a treasured rite of passage for nearly a century. Even before he swept the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday competitions back in 2019, when he was an 18-year-old in his first year of eligibility, word had long been out — thanks to things like that Facebook clip — that the Hopkins kid was a prodigy.

And he’s also used to the other thing some people in Gloucester have long whispered, the “but” that is attached to his accomplishments: “But he had a practice pole in his yard growing up.”

There are traditionalists who think that is borderline cheating. Sure, kids have long swum out to the platform with jars of Crisco and a homemade flag to emulate the legends like Salvi Benson or Jake Wood. That’s part of growing up in Gloucester, as is getting chased off by the Coast Guard or the harbormaster. But training in your backyard rubs some the wrong way, which Hopkins finds ridiculous.

“First off, that thing was only up for a few years before the platform rotted and we took it down, and then I just started swimming out to the real platform to practice like every other kid,” Hopkins said. “And it’s not the only backyard pole in Gloucester. A few people have them. I’ve been to them. I just get the brunt because I’ve won.”

Hopkins insists he hasn’t snuck out to the platform since he started competing — considered a definite no-no — and his ability is more innate than learned.

“He’s a freak,” said Peter “Black” Frontiero, who won nine times, including a record seven in a row, and was named the best walker of all time by the Gloucester Times in 2020. “He’s got great balance, and he shows no fear up there, and that’s a deadly combination because if you’re timid, you’re never getting a flag.”

In 2019, Derek Hopkins (right) led a chant while Greasy Pole walkers marched through the streets en route to the Greasy Pole Walk of Champions at Pavilion Beach. Erin Clark for The Boston Globe

Longtime pole-watchers say there’s only one person who has a shot at beating Hopkins, and that’s whoever wins on Saturday. The way the pole works is that there are three days of competition, with three flags to be won, culminating in the main event on Sunday. The younger guys compete on Friday (if they know the right people to even get a shot). If you win on Friday, you then get promoted to Saturday, to compete against previous Friday champions (or “proteges” they have designated to walk in their place). If you win on Saturday, you then compete on Sunday, the main event, surrounded by past Saturday and Sunday champions. It’s the most coveted flag, and the running order is crucial because with so much talent, the flag rarely lasts long on Sunday. The first to go is whoever just won on Saturday, then it goes in order by most recent Sunday win. Because Hopkins won on Sunday last year — when the fiesta resumed after a two-year COVID hiatus — he will go second.

“There’s a lot of pressure because people just expect me to win,” he said recently as he spoke with a reporter on Pavilion Beach, looking out at the greasy pole in the distance. “But it takes 30 steps, and any one of them can go wrong.”

His jitters have already started, he said, as he looked out at the pole. But he’s already visualizing what it will feel like if he gets to experience his favorite moment again. Which is not walking the pole, or getting the flag, or being carried up the beach on the shoulders of the other competitors. Those things are a blur, he says.

No, what he’s craving is the moment when he crashes into the water, flag in hand, and his head goes under for a brief moment of silence. Of serenity. Of relief.

Derek Hopkins and his dad, Rich, looked at photos and articles of past Greasy Pole events in their Gloucester home. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @billy_baker.